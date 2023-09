Updated 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home in Shenandoah, IA! Check out the light and airy kitchen, dining, and living rooms on the main floor with two bedrooms and a full bath. Take a few steps out to your covered patio and fenced in yard with privacy fencing. Then, head downstairs for a large laundry room, .75 bath, and bedroom with egress window and plenty of storage. This property is located within walking distance of Shenandoah Medical Center and the Shenandoah Schools.