Cute and spacious 4 bed/1.5 bath home that sits on about 4.5 acres! There have been a lot of upgrades done to this home over the years, the most recent include a new roof in 2021 and the laundry has been relocated to the main floor for convenience! The kitchen has been updated and offers lots of counter and cabinet space. It flows nicely into the dining area and the living room that features pocket doors when you need some separation. Throughout the home you will find original woodwork and wood floors with some modern accents that only enhance the character. There is no shortage of storage space in this home with large walk-in closets, a sizeable mudroom, & a full basement. You will also find several out buildings including a 20x20 garage that has heat & AC. Beautiful country views surround the home which you can enjoy off of the large wrap around deck!