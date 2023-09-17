Fabian Owen, M: 402-740-5846, fabian.owen@blythe-team.com, https://www.buyingomaha.com - Small town living with a country feel. Malvern, Iowa is only 35 min from downtown Omaha. Built in 1918 this 4 BR, 1.5 Bath home shares old home charm w/ modern amenities. The Car or Recreational Enthusiast will love the 24x52 fully insulated garage/outbuilding. New Roof in 2023 HVAC serviced 2023. Hardwood Floors. Main Floor Laundry. Relax with your morning coffee on your wrap around screened porched. Welcome home.