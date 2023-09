Nice 5 bedroom/3 bath ranch home, sits on a 110 x 150 lot on Willow St and in a great neighborhood. A car attached garage and walk out basement are a real plus for the home. This home has a nice backyard that backs up to good green space. The basement has a nice rec room and shop area plus 2 of the 5 bedrooms and a full bath. The home is ready for you to give it that kiss to make it yours.