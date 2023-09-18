Welcome home! Over 3,000 s.f. of space for your family and entertaining needs nestled in a quiet cul de sac in a sought-after neighborhood on the outskirts of town, conveniently across the street from the high school. On the main floor you'll love the kitchen with adjacent dining space that is open to a living room with a fireplace. Also a formal dining room, the convenience of the primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom, additional bedroom or office, a full bathroom and a SECOND living space! Laundry room with a walk-in closet completes the main floor. On the lower walk-out level enjoy a HUGE entertaining space and lots of storage, plus 3 more bedrooms and a bathroom! Relax on the deck and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature as your backyard faces a lovely wooded backdrop!