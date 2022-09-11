COLUMN MY THOUGHTS: Labor Day weekend in Essex

“A Small Town with a Big Heart” was this year’s Essex Labor Day celebration theme -- a celebration that lasted four days but created memories that will last a lifetime.

I thought this year’s theme fit perfectly as I have watched the community members of Essex work, plan and organize together repeatedly to achieve a common goal. The people that live in Essex have pride in their town.

Co-Chairs Heather Thornton, Cassie Lundgren, and many volunteers spent countless hours planning this year’s Labor Day Celebration. They would like to see the celebration continue to grow in hopes of one day it becoming a festival that will draw people from all over to the little town in southwest Iowa with a big heart. Well, I would like to give them a big shoutout because I had a great time in Essex over the weekend.

I couldn’t make it to Essex on Friday evening, which kicked off the festivities with a circus and a street dance. We attended the Shenandoah Mustangs’ first home football game that night, and they came away with the win against Nodaway Valley. But, I did spend most of Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Essex.

On Saturday, my husband Larry and I and three of our grandchildren arrived in Essex around noon, grabbed some Falk’s Ice Cream in the park and signed up for the treasure hunt that had us searching all over Essex for clues. The grandkids and I have never done a treasure hunt before and we had a blast looking for and deciphering the clues. We worked up an appetite on the treasure hunt and grabbed a quick snack before heading down to the carnival, where the kids enjoyed the rides that spun them in circles and up in the air. I stood on the sidelines taking pictures as rides disagree with me, but I am glad they had fun.

After the carnival, we headed back to the city park for the kids to play until it was time to grab some supper. I honestly think the kids may have had just as much fun playing at the park as they did on the carnival rides. They all seemed to like this little chair in the shape of a tulip you sit down in and spin around and around. Between spinning my grandson in the tulip, I watched as kids of all ages played together and had a great time.

Around supper time, the youngest of the grandkids went home, and the other two ate supper with us and went to the Extreme Bullriding event with us, where we met up with a couple of our friends. Bullriding has always been something I enjoy watching, and now they are adding in other events so it’s almost like a rodeo, which I also enjoy. My oldest granddaughter likes to laugh at me because when a cowboy has trouble getting his hand loose from the rope, I yell, “Get him out of there,” as if they can hear me, and of course, the bullfighters are already trying to help him. It was a great day and well past 10 p.m. when we got home Saturday night. I was tired, but I was excited to get back up on Sunday and head back over to Essex for another fun day.

On Sunday, Larry and I met up with a couple of friends for the lawn mower pulls; a new event added this year. While watching any kind of pull, whether lawn mower, tractor, or truck, doesn’t hold my interest for long, it was nice to be outside enjoying the weather, visiting with friends and surrounded by people having fun. Even though I am not a huge fan, this was a great addition to the weekend as many people enjoy lawn mower pulls, including my husband. We stayed at the pulls for almost three hours before wandering down to the park for a bit before heading over to pick up the three grandkids that had been with us on Saturday around 4 p.m. We made it back to Essex just in time to buy each of them a bag of balloons to throw during the bathtub races. When you hear bathtub races, leastwise, I think they have put wheels on a bathtub, but no, they do not use an actual bathtub. What they use looks more like a homemade race car, but it does hold water where the driver sits to steer. So the driver steps in and takes a seat behind the wheel, and the fire department fills it up with water from the truck’s hose. Then the rest of the team pushes the homemade device with a bar on the back down the road as the driver steers around the cones and water splashes out over the sides. Once they have made it to the end of the course, they turn around, which isn’t always an easy task, and head back to the starting line. As each team takes its turn, they are timed to see who wins. To add a little more fun to the event, those watching the races can purchase water balloons to throw at the teams during the race, and if you think you can stand on the side of the street and not get water on you, then you are wrong. The people throwing the balloons from the opposite side of the road must have good arms or bad aim because some of the balloons made their way over and broke open on the road right in front of us. Our grandson, who is almost 5, laughed and thought throwing the water balloons was hilarious. After the bathtub races, we had some time to play in the city park again before heading down to the football field for an outdoor movie and fireworks. This event was free to the public, as were many of the weekend activities.

As we approached, looking out over the football field at all the people with their blankets on the ground or lawn chairs set up was amazing. Some people had chosen to sit in the back of their truck in the parking lot. An inflatable projector screen with speakers sat out in front of everyone and the kids ran around and played off to the south side of the field as the sun set in the west behind the screen. When it was dark enough to start the movie, the kids sat on their blankets or chairs with snacks and watched the movie with their friends and families. The atmosphere was perfect. You could hear laughter and chatter, and everyone was having a great time. The fireworks display following the movie was in memory of Donna Franks, and the show was spectacular. Franks played a significant role in adding fireworks to the celebration the previous year. She had been a member of Essex Fire and Rescue, and before the movie, members of the department passed a boot around for donations to help fund the fireworks display in 2023. Those involved in the fireworks show did a magnificent job. As the finale lit up the sky, I was sad to see the evening end but knew we had one more day of fun ahead of us.

I was up bright and early on Monday morning to take pictures at the baby contest for the newspaper. I was impressed at how many came out for this event and was glad I wasn’t a judge having to decide on the winners. The park filled up fast on Monday as everyone wandered around the rustic market browsing what the vendors had displayed on tables, enjoying time with friends and family, and listening to live music. Around 12:30 p.m., we found a spot with semi-shade to watch the parade, and again I took pictures for the newspaper. Following the parade, it has always been the tradition to hold the Demolition Derby on Labor Day at the end of the day. While we thought about staying to watch, I needed to head home to ensure I had pages paginated and ready to send to the press that night. But I did hear from many they had a great time at the derby. I didn’t make it to everything over the weekend, but I’m sure the other events were fun as well.

Great job, Essex, and I look forward to next year’s celebration.