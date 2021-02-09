I was blessed for 70 years to be in love with my wonderful husband Robert. He encouraged me every step of the way as I strived to develop my skills and broaden my world. I hope I was able to do that for him, as well. We had fun being parents to our daughter and three sons. We have been blessed with delightful grandchildren, too.

I knew life would include sadness as well as joy, but never imagined what deep sorrow would come to us in the death of our daughter when she was five. While I have grieved for her all these years, that experience has helped me empathize with others and do what I can to support them in their times of sorrow and loss.

There is simply not enough space to tell you how much I have appreciated you. Writing my column allowed me to share so much about our families and our Iowa communities. Radio broadcasting opened doors that brought me close to many wonderful people. I thank The Valley News Today and KMA radio for encouraging me to be active with them for all these decades.

People have asked what advice someone my age has for living as long as I have. I tell them three things. First, greet every morning by saying it’s going to be a good day, and then do all you can to make that happen. Second, take care of your brain by avoiding anything that might harm it. Keep it fresh with a lifetime of learning. Finally, drink plenty of milk.