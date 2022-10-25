Shenandoah Historical Museum asks for communities help

As many of you know, we have been closed to the public since July 7 for renovations.

You may have noticed the brickwork has been fixed and we finally have new doors thanks to a generous donation from the Blezek family.

While working on these projects we made the discovery of a surface mold in parts of the building. This summer proved to be the perfect conditions for the mold to begin to spread.

Thankfully we caught it quickly, but it has made our renovation projects last a little longer than planned.

We are asking the public for your help with donations of clean cotton rags, buckets and more importantly, large plastic containers with tight lids. This way we can clean items and protect them while they are being moved. If you would like to help with clean up and moving items, we would appreciate that as well.

You can drop off donations to our lobby Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Please make sure your information is on the item so we can keep track of donations. If you have any questions or would like more information please call us at 712-246-1669 or email us at gshmuseum@hotmail.com.

Thank you to our wonderful community for your help and your continued support.

Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum Board

Les Kirchert, President

Janie Casteel, Vice President

Linda Haldane, Treasurer

Carolyn Matzinger, Secretary

Ron Oestmann

Jane Connell

Dave Shull

Marci Goodrich-Volker

Doug Flummerfelt

Becky Barr, Director

Tori Hopp, Media Specialist