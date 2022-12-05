Page County announces bridge closures

Page County Engineer J.D. King has announced two bridges will temporarily be closed for construction.

Starting Monday, Dec. 5, the 280th Street (J53) bridge over Buchanan Creek was closed for replacement. Meanwhile, the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River, also known as the Essex West Bridge, will be closed starting Jan. 2, 2023.

A crew from Godbersen-Smith Construction Company of Ida Grove is building the new bridge on 280th Street for a contract cost of $1,455,609. The existing bridge is a 123 feet by 19.8 feet wide, weight limited, three span, steel beam bridge with a poor deck. The new structure is a 188 foot by 30 foot three span concrete beam bridge.

Expected duration of the closure is approximately six months. A detour using Vine Avenue, 290th Street and X Avenue is marked.

The Essex West Bridge, meanwhile, is also currently under construction by A.M. Cohron and Son of Atlantic. The contractor is moving dirt to a waste site west of the bridge. The road is not closed at this time.

The contractor plans to close the road and perform the demolition of the bridge after the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season on Jan. 2, 2023. The contract cost of this project is $2,857,470.

If local agricultural producers have grain or other products to move using 150th Street west of Essex, December 2022 would be a prudent time to accomplish these tasks. The existing bridge is a narrow weight-limited 230 foot by 20 foot, three span, steel beam bridge with a poor deck. The new structure is a 454 foot by 30 foot three span concrete beam bridge.

As in Page County’s previous large river bridge construction, work during the wintertime is commonplace. The foundations of the bridge, the two piers in the channel and abutments on the banks, will be constructed during low water flow conditions over the winter months.

This is so that when spring rains occur, the contractor is out of the river. After the foundations are completed, the large concrete beams will be set, the deck formed and then placed in the spring when the weather turns suitable. The bridge elevation is five feet higher than the existing bridge, similar to the A Avenue Bridge north of Shenandoah over the East Nishnabotna River.

The expected duration of the closure for the Essex West Bridge is approximately seven months. A detour using C Avenue, 130th Street (J14), and D Avenue (M41) is marked.

Anyone having questions or concerns about these bridge projects may contact King at 712-542-2510.