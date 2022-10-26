Page County files to move wind turbine lawsuit to U.S. District Court

A filing has been entered in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Western Division, to move a lawsuit related to the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project from the Iowa District Court for Page County to the federal level.

Representatives from the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney filed the notice of removal from Iowa District Court on Oct. 18. Ahlers and Cooney represents Page County, the Page County Board of Supervisors as a whole and individually, Page County Engineer James King and Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen, who are named as respondents in the case.

“Respondents Page County, Iowa, and Board of Supervisors of Page County, Iowa, hereby notify this court, the state court, and the parties of the removal of this case to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Western Division,” according to the Oct. 18 filing.

A group of 12 Page County residents living in the area impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project filed their initial petition Sept. 19 in the Iowa District Court for Page County. A request for a temporary restraining order was then filed Sept. 26 in an effort to stop the Board of Supervisors from moving forward with the wind project.

In October of 2019, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a county ordinance establishing the regulations for the development of proposed wind projects in the county. “The group alleges that the Page County Board of Supervisors knowingly passed an ordinance that is vague and out of compliance with the Iowa Home Rule Statute,” according to a press release issued Sept. 19 by the Shearer Law Office of Des Moines, which represents the petitioners in the case.

However, in the Oct. 18 filing, the lawyers for Ahlers and Cooney contend this claim falls under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution. As a result, the notice of removal argues the case is within the jurisdiction of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Western Division, and should be heard by the higher court based on that point. Other claims made in the petition would also fall under the supplemental jurisdiction of the United States District Court, according to the notice.

As required by federal statutes, the notice of removal was filed within 30 days of Page County being served with the original notice in the case. The original notice and petition was served to the Page County Auditor, as allowed by the Iowa Rule of Civil Procedure, on Sept. 22, according to the Oct. 18 filing.