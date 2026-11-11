Heavy, tired legs at the end of the day are easy to blame on age or a long shift on your feet. But persistent leg discomfort sometimes points to a vein problem, and for people in Southwest Iowa, help is available without leaving town. Dr. Neil Jones, MD, FACS, a general surgeon at Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC), offers vein evaluations and treatments at the hospital in Clarinda, Iowa.
Varicose Veins vs. Spider Veins
The two conditions often get lumped together, but they look and behave differently.
Varicose veins are enlarged, twisted veins that commonly develop in the legs. They may bulge beneath the skin and can cause discomfort. Spider veins are smaller and sit closer to the surface, showing up as thin red, blue, or purple lines.
Both are common. They may call for different treatment approaches, which is one reason an evaluation matters.
Symptoms Worth Paying Attention To
Varicose veins can bring a range of symptoms:
- Aching or pain in the legs
- Swelling, heaviness, or fatigue
- Itching or discomfort around the affected veins
Symptoms often get worse after standing or sitting for long stretches. Some people have visible varicose veins without much discomfort at all.
Cosmetic Concern or Medical Issue?
Spider veins are often primarily cosmetic. Varicose veins are a different story. They can cause discomfort and get in the way of daily activities, and some underlying vein conditions can contribute to skin changes or other complications.
The takeaway: persistent symptoms deserve an evaluation. Painful, swollen legs shouldn't simply be written off as part of getting older.
How Vein Ablation Works
CRHC offers vein ablation, a procedure that closes certain veins that aren't functioning properly. Depending on the technique, heat or another method is used to close the affected vein. Blood then redirects through healthier veins. The treatment can help improve symptoms associated with venous insufficiency.
When to Schedule an Evaluation
Consider making an appointment if you notice:
- Persistent leg aching, swelling, heaviness, or discomfort
- Itching or visible changes in your veins
- Symptoms that interfere with work, daily activities, or quality of life
One important exception: sudden swelling or pain in one leg requires prompt medical evaluation. Don't wait on an appointment in that situation.
Care Close to Home
For many rural families, a specialist visit means a long drive and a lost day. Having surgical consultations, procedures, and follow-up care available at CRHC means less travel for patients and their families, and care from a local healthcare team that knows the community. That convenience carries through the whole treatment and recovery process.
Take the Next Step
An evaluation helps determine the most appropriate treatment for your situation. To ask questions or schedule a consultation, call CRHC at 712-542-8349 or visit ClarindaHealth.com. The team at Clarinda Regional Health Center is ready to help you take the next step toward care close to home.
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