Progress Thru Unique Times Highlighted at SCIA Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet April 29

The Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Annual Meeting and Ag Banquet will highlight Shenandoah's progress through unique times, Thursday April 29, at the Elm St. Grill, 1800 S. Elm Street in Shenandoah.
SCIA Ag Committee awards to be presented are AFA Scholarships and Friend of Agriculture award. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required by calling SCIA at 712-246-3455 or email chamber@shenandoahiowa.net with selection of the main course. Attendees can pay at the door, cost is $25 each. Choose from Kansas City strip loin or chicken breast with white wine sauce, plus Au gratin potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad and brownies with cream dessert will be served. Masks upon entry and social distancing are requested.
Dean Adkins will serve as master of ceremonies with a welcome and SCIA update by Gregg Connell, SCIA Executive Vice President. A 150th Sesquicentennial celebration flyer will be distributed with an outline of plans to date.
Speakers with exciting progress news are John Finn, Plant Manager at Pella Corporation; Matt Sells, CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center; Green Plains Optimal Aquafeed staff; and Kerri Nelson, Superintendent Shenandoah Community Schools.
The mission of Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association is to improve the economic vitality of Shenandoah and Page & Fremont County, to expand high paying employment opportunities, enhance Shenandoah’s retail shopping, and to support major community projects that improve our quality of life.
2020 SCIA Board President Bill Ditmars representing KMA Radio, will thank past board members and pass the gavel to 2021 SCIA Board President John McBride, President of Bank Iowa. He will introduce the current 2021 SCIA board members, Stephanie Osborn of Wilson Ins. is Treasurer, Matt Sells CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center, Kerri Nelson Shenandoah School Superintendant, Cory Scamman Green Plains General Manager, Aaron O’Brien Fareway Manager, John Finn Pella Corp., Amy Zwickel Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, Julie O’Hara Jim Hughes Real Estate, Becky LePorte owner LePorte Electric, Lance Cornelius State Farm Insurance, Chris Clark Fremont County Supervisor, Speck Hendrickson Fremont County Representative, City liaisons Mayor Dick Hunt and City Councilman Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman. Bank liaisons are John McBride Bank Iowa and Kurt Henstorf First Heritage Bank.
SCIA Ag Committee members are Nick Bosley of United Group Insurance, Ian Isaccson of Bank Iowa, Craig Harris retired Farm Credit Services, Rusty Hunter of First Heritage Bank, Rachel Johnson of First National Bank, Steve Lorimor of Lorimor Farms, Jake McGargill of New York Life Insurance, Cale Jones of Jones Farm and Steve Richardson of Tarkio Valley Tractor Club.
Nick Bosley will present the AFA scholarships and Steve Lorimor will present the Friend of Ag award. AFA Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors pursuing agriculture related four-year degrees from Shenandoah, Essex and now Sidney school districts. The $4,500 scholarships are funded by local businesses and Ag Future of America.
Local AFA Scholarship contributors are Bank Iowa, First Heritage Bank, KMA Radio, First Heritage Bank, Farm Credit Services of America, Green Plains Shenandoah, Green Plains Essex Elevator, Shenandoah Medical Center, Wilson Insurance, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, McIntyre Realty, James and Melonie Doyle, Dan and Deb Finlay, Ed and StarAnn Kloberdanz, Steve and Kathy Lorimor, M & M Farms, Pete & Dana Wenstrand, RocStop Cenex, Bill & Pam Ditmars, Craig & Kath Harris, and Jim and Ann O’Hara.
Banquet sponsors are Bank Iowa, First National Bank, First Heritage Bank, Doug Meyer Chevrolet, Eyecare Associates of Southwest Iowa, KMA Radio, Lorimor Farms, Miller Building, O’Hara Seed, Sapp Brothers, Vetter Equipment, Shenandoah Medical Center, State Farm Insurance, United Group Insurance, Wilson Insurance, Rawson Stevens, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, and Lashier, Bonefas, Baldwin.