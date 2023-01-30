Quilt of Valor presented to David Baldwin

On Jan. 21, David Baldwin was awarded a Quilt of Valor at the Veterans Museum where family and friends had gathered.

Baldwin served in the United States Marines from 1998 until 2002 during the Mediterranean Era. Baldwin was at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California for boot camp; and then to Coronado Island. From there he went to a combat zone in Isael, where he was injured while receiving more training.

Baldwin's command station was with the 2nd Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, Kilo Company. Baldwin held the rank of Lance Corporal.

He received the Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Sea Service Medal.

Those awarding the quilt were Carol York, Becky Streitenberger and Brenda Franks. Baldwin also received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Page County Veterans' Affairs.