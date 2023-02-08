Red Oak has a beautiful bed and breakfast called Riverbend Heritage Lodge that may soon become a wedding venue of choice.

Owner Darcy Richards said she never intended to start the property as a wedding venue.

“I really had no inkling of running a bed and breakfast either; it was all going to be about the rentals,” she admitted.

Richards grew up in Northwest Iowa and moved to Emerson in 2009, where she and her husband, Jeff, operate a farm. Jeff is a lifelong resident of Emerson and owns and operates Richards and Son Agri Supply.

Darcy sold the family farm in Northwest Iowa in 2021 and wanted to reinvest. The couple looked around the area and found several rentals in one location that covered 21 acres just outside of Red Oak.

“I thought maybe rental homes would be a good investment. We looked at the property on G Avenue in Red Oak, negotiated, closed in December 2021 and moved here in February. After we rented out all the apartments, community members approached us and asked if we would consider a bed and breakfast,” she said.

Although that wasn’t on Darcy’s radar, on June 1, 2022, the couple opened up the bed and breakfast, and it caught on quickly in the area.

“I thought, yeah, we can do this a couple weekends a month, but it just went crazy,” she said. “The apartments are full — there is actually a waiting list — and we were busy nearly 28 days a month, June through December, at the bed and breakfast.”

While Darcy didn’t intentionally move in the direction of hosting a wedding venue, she feels the property is turning out to be whatever people want it to be, based on what the community needs are.

“While we are primarily a bed and breakfast, what we’ve found is that families that are getting married around here need lodging where they can all be together in one place. So, it’s turning into the families of the bride or groom or bridal parties,” she said. “Bridal parties can have brunch here while they are getting ready, even if they get married somewhere else. We have even had a few honeymooners! It’s very versatile.”

Toward the end of the year, there was a bigger demand due to the holidays, and the lodge was rented out to extended families rather than couples for one or two rooms.

“We never dreamed we would be renting out the entire lodge. We don’t make breakfast when that happens, but they do have full use of the kitchen and the run of the lodge,” Richards said. “It happened at Thanksgiving, then New Year’s Eve. Now we have four weddings that are scheduled for this year. Either they get married somewhere else and the family rents it for the weekend or they can get married on the premises.

“It would easily work for small weddings, second weddings or the more intimate micro weddings. I feel like we can comfortably get 70 people in here for an event. Just not overnight, of course!”

There’s a nice courtyard with lights or a spacious living room where the nuptials could be held.

“The thing that is amazing about this whole story is that this place is a gathering place. During the summer, it’s easy to get people here because of events in the area, but it didn’t take long for us to see this as a place where people want to get together and hang out. Just hearing the laughter is wonderful,” Darcy recounted.

Folks can sit by a small pond with a water feature, enjoy a nice fire in the fire pit or even fire up the gas grill and sit outside at a table to enjoy a meal. There is also a mowed path for a walking trail that goes down to the river.

Darcy said they started a map immediately.

“We have already had people from Hawaii, California, Israel, Washington, Oregon, Boston, just all over. It’s been an adventure, and I guess we’ve been a little bit of everything,” she said. “We’re flexible — it’s whatever people are looking for. They are the customers so we are going with the flow.”

The lodge is located at 1938 G Ave., Red Oak, and you can find them online at riverbendheritagelodge.com.