SCIA Small Business Sno-dough drawing winner announced
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you are unsure what southwest Iowa has to offer, people living in southwest Iowa might suggest taking the time to explore; you might be surprised.
Growing up with her mom as the M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator gave Kelsi Leininger a different perspective on the community-based mentoring program.
Lynnae Green scored 25 points in leading the Shenandoah girls basketball team to a 58-40 win at Red Oak Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SHENANDOAH — Shenandoah sophomore Peyton Athen rolled a 246 second game in leading the Shenandoah girls bowling team to its highest pin count …
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is among a group of two dozen professional athletes buying a 104-acre farm in northern Iowa. The location is not being released.
The way football classifications will be determined by the Iowa High School Athletic Association will look different for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
SIDNEY — The Stanton girls basketball team went on a strong run at the end of each half and that was the difference in a 59-43 win over the Co…
ESSEX — Tony Racine’s 3-point basket with 32 seconds to go in double overtime gave Essex a lead they wouldn’t give up in a thrilling 66-61 win…
The Shenandoah boys bowling team finished with a pin count of 2,744, which was enough to win the Red Oak Tournament Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SHENANDOAH — The Shenandoah girls basketball team outscored Clarinda 15-3 in the opening quarter and rolled from there in a 47-29 win over the…