SCIA Small Business Sno-dough drawing winner announced

Mary Whitehill of Farragut accepts a $500 Chamber Gift Certificate from Shelly Warner as the winner of the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association Small Business Sno-dough drawing. The drawing was designed to encourage Sno-dough purchasers to spend their Sno-dough at 21 different small businesses in Shenandoah. The Sno-dough promotion captured $41,885 for holiday shopping in Shenandoah.