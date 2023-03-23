Spring is here, so it is time for the annual Shenandoah City-Wide Garage Sales and City-Wide Clean-up Days.

This year the City-Wide Garage Sales in Shenandoah are set for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. The following weekend, the city will hold its annual City-Wide Clean-Up Days at Shenandoah Sanitation 1207 W. Ferguson Road, on Thursday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 13, from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

The City-Wide Clean-Up Days is a free event for Shenandoah residents only, and proof of residency must be shown upon entering Shenandoah Sanitation. The city and Shenandoah Sanitation ask that residents stay in their vehicles at all times, and their employees will be on-site to unload unwanted items.

While loading up your truck, trailer or trunk with unwanted items from your house and property, a reminder of items that will not be accepted during City-Wide Clean-Up days: electronics, oil, wet paint, tires and asbestos. If you bring a refrigerator to discard, the compressors or lines must be removed to be accepted.

With questions, call Shenandoah Sanitation at 712-246-3350.