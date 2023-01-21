Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen reflects on 2022

Over the past year, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen has settled into his new role nicely and is thankful for the opportunity the constituents gave him by electing him mayor of what he calls “a great town.”

McQueen said that as mayor, his job is to put the city and its residents’ safety and welfare first. That has been his priority over the past year, he said, and will continue to be his priority for the next three years.

After being elected, McQueen said he was anxious to take office and implement ideas, but there was a learning curve. He said over the past 12 months, he hasn’t “slowed down” but has learned there is a process for everything, and it all takes time.

One of those areas that he has learned will take time is the downtown business district.

In April of 2021, when McQueen announced his candidacy for the mayoral race, he said one area he would like to concentrate on was revitalizing the downtown business district of Shenandoah. While that is still on his list of things to work on, he said he is still looking for what he calls the right “niche” for the downtown district.

“We gotta find that niche,” McQueen said. “I don’t know what it is.”

McQueen said he could easily see a trend where the available storefronts are occupied with service-related business and said he would be happy with that, too. He said they don’t necessarily have to be occupied with retail companies.

McQueen mentioned the nearing completion of the building at the corner of Sheridan Avenue and Blossom Street that Kindra and Michael Weston purchased and are renovating as office space for Midwest Mental Health.

Attorney Bri Sorensen purchased another building downtown at 507 W. Sheridan Ave. and is renovating it for office space. McQueen said this building sat unoccupied for many years. Additional plans for the building include three apartment units on the second floor.

The city recently supported Sorensen in applying for the IEDA Catalyst Grant Program. If selected for the IEDA Catalyst, Grant Sorensen would be awarded $100,000, which she said during city council meetings in October and November would go toward renovating the upper level of the building.

Another step that was taken by the city this past year was the enforcement of an ordinance requiring building owners to show proof of insurance, whether empty or occupied, once a year. McQueen said ensuring proper upkeep of the buildings downtown will help attract those new businesses.

“I still think there’s a lot of promise for downtown,” McQueen said. “I really do.”

Shenandoah saw a lot of projects roll out in 2022. Some of those projects were completed, and some have continued into 2023. McQueen said one thing about keeping busy: it made the past year go by quickly.

He said five development agreements he is proud of that the city passed over the past year were:

The Green Plains Shenandoah location Clean Sugar Facility will be a $50 million expansion. The Clean Sugar Technology, patented by Fluid Quip Technologies, which Green Plains – CST owns, produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that the existing facility can produce.

Community 1st Credit Union broke ground on their 3,800 square-foot facility at 700 S. Fremont St., with an anticipated open date in early 2023. Community 1st Credit Union’s corporate office is in Ottumwa, with Shenandoah being the 21st branch location in Iowa.

This past summer, Margaret Brady announced her restoration plans for the Johnson Brothers Mill building at 818 W. Sheridan Ave. The building, built in 1943 by the Johnson family, has been vacant for several years, and Brady purchased the building from the Johnson family at a nominal cost and will lease the land it sits on from the railroad company. In June 2022, Brady estimated the cost to complete the first phase of the building’s facelift at $500,000. To make that happen, Brady secured a Tax Increment Financing package from the City of Shenandoah for $250,000 and received a donation from the Johnson family for $165,000. Brady’s property division, MALOJA, LLC, will cover the remainder of the expenses for phase one. In a previous interview, Brady described it as a partnership between her property division, the city and the Johnson family. Brady said phase one would include cleaning up the building, making it functional and giving the outside of the building a facelift.

The Shenandoah Senior Villas Apartments complex for individuals 55 years and older is being developed by North Star Housing LLC and will include 40 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and will be constructed at 1401 W. Sheridan Ave. Work began in December, tearing down the existing building on the property, and crews then started on groundwork.

In 2021, Kindra and Michael Weston purchased a two-story building at 600 W. Sheridan Ave. to expand their services at Midwest Mental Health. The renovation of the building will provide 18 offices, a waiting room, a break area, storage space and a large conference room.

McQueen said for a town the size of Shenandoah, the city is lucky to have multiple large positive projects happening in the community.

“A lot of towns our size would be lucky to have one,” he said.

Through a development agreement with the city, McQueen said the five businesses he mentioned either received TIF (tax increment financing) money or tax abatement to assist with the economic growth and revitalization. He said this money does not come out of the taxpayer’s pocket, and McQueen feels the city has used the TIF funds very effectively.

Another project completed in 2022 that McQueen is proud of is the street resurfacing project on Thomas Avenue and Center Street. He said additional streets would be resurfaced in 2023, adding that the city is working with a company that will have all city ordinances available for residents to read on the city’s website soon.

An area in which the city has gained momentum is addressing the dilapidated and nuisance properties in Shenandoah. McQueen said the city hired Justin Marshall this past year as a full-time nuisance officer to work with residents on cleaning up properties.

“We’re getting rid of a lot of eye sores, which I said at the beginning, we’re going to start cleaning this up,” McQueen said. “Yeah, it’s an expense, but we’re not going to have people driving in town seeing this garbage. It’s just not going to happen.”

McQueen said after the city acquires a property, several things can happen. If the structure on the property is in reasonably good shape, it opens up an opportunity for individuals to purchase the property for renovation. If the structure on the property is beyond repair, he said the city would tear them down and then the lot alone is for sale.

Many empty lots had been purchased from the city by residents wanting to extend their yards, McQueen said, while others had been bought and new businesses were being built.

This past year, McQueen said the lot at 601 W. Sheridan Ave. was purchased to construct a new laundromat that is set to open next week. Two more empty lots on the corner of Sycamore Street and West Valley Avenue were purchased by SPARC (Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center), and their new building is set to go up this spring. And, Nishna Productions Inc. purchased a lot at 300 Pine St. to construct a new four-bedroom slab house for their clients.

The city also owned the building at 714 W. Sheridan Ave., and McQueen said it was sold this past year, and a small business is preparing to occupy that space.

McQueen considers 2022 to have been a successful year in eliminating dilapidated properties and selling empty lots to improve Shenandoah. He said down the road, the city hopes to see some new housing going up on some of the vacant lots in conjunction with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Housing Committee work.

A few other accomplishments McQueen noted from the past year was the city passed a residential noise ordinance providing law enforcement an effective way to address noise complaints. The city also passed a leash law ordinance.

Purchasing a new aerial fire truck for the Shenandoah Fire Department was approved. As soon as an inspector is hired, McQueen said the Private Housing Rehab and Demo Program through SCIA that the city will oversee will be underway. And, he noted that Hineline Home Furnishings built a new warehouse on Nishna Road, and the new accessible playground equipment was installed at Priest Park.

In 2021, the city purchased the Shenandoah Golf Course from the War Memorial Trust. This past year, McQueen said a decision was made to make needed repairs to the existing building rather than tear it down and build new, and he said those repairs and renovations are underway.

McQueen said purchasing the golf course was a new endeavor for the city.

“The golf course it’s holding its own,” McQueen said. “We’re not losing money, but we’re not making a ton either. It’s still a learning thing for us because how many cities own a golf course?!”

As McQueen reflects on the past year, he said it was a positive one. As someone who likes to be informed, involved and get his information firsthand, McQueen said he spent more time at City Hall than he anticipated he would when first taking office.

“I never doubted myself as far as what I could do or wanted to do,” McQueen said.

McQueen expressed his gratitude to the City Hall staff and appreciates everything SCIA and the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah has done for the community.

“Who knows what this coming year is going to bring,” McQueen said, but he anticipates 2023 to be a great year and for Shenandoah to continue progressing and moving forward.