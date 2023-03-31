The Shenandoah Optimist Club met Tuesday, March 28, at the Depot Deli, Jim Cloepfil presiding, opening invocation by Tom Beavers followed by the pledge to the U.S. flag. The club plans to hold a fundraising breakfast on May 13 at the Elks Lodge to raise funds for the Optimist scholarships awarded yearly to Shenandoah students.

Gregg Connell, director from Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, was a guest and spoke to several activities that are going on in the community. Several delays have occurred on the housing project on the corner of Highway 59 and Sheridan Avenue. Progress has proceeded now, with a completion date set for 2024.

Another major project is Community 1st Credit Union across from Walmart on Highway 59. Connell was pleased to announce that both the housing project and the credit union locations have been annexed into the City of Shenandoah.

Another major development moving forward is the clean sugar project at Green Plains Ethanol, with a planned completion in 2024. Connell was pleased to announce that this project will use one-third of the corn sold to Green Plains. Another development in the ethanol business is the jet fuel studies showing great potential for blended fuels. The future is bright for Shenandoah.

After the meeting, members stayed and stuffed Easter eggs for the Farragut Optimist children's hunt. The meeting closed with the creed.