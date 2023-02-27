The Individual District Speech competition was hosted by the SHS Speech Team and held here in Shenandoah on Jan. 25, with 16 teams competing from the SHS Speech Team.

Receiving 1 Ratings at Saturday's competition were:

Lauryn Dukes — Prose “Boys”

Adrian Gutschenritter — Poetry “Fairytales”

Reggie Haynie — Poetry “Coming to Terms With Yourself”

Reggie Haynie — Reviewing “Over the Garden Wall”

Auri Trowbridge — Reviewing “A Court of Mist and Fury”

Derik Farrell — Reviewing “Titanic”

Robin Burton — Solo Musical Theatre “I Love Play Rehearsal”

Kaitlyn Widger — Solo Musical Theatre “Maybe I Like It This Way”

Sophia Adkins — Solo Musical Theatre “In My Own Little Corner”

Carter Phipps — Storytelling “Brownie on the Funny Farm”

Hannah Stearns — Literary Program “What Is Love?”

Nali Green — Acting “The Button”

Nali Green — Improvisation

Receiving 2 Ratings at Saturday's competition were:

Hunter Swaink — Storytelling “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything”

Rachel Hobbie — Poetry “Anxiety”

Ciara Dukes — Poetry “Passing On”

An Individual Speech Showcase will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, for the public in the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at the high school. Then, the Individual State Competition will be on Saturday, March 11, in Ames and the Individual All-State on Monday, March 27 at UNI.

A banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at the May Center to showcase all SHS students involved in speech.

Instructor Amy Toye is the head SHS Speech Coach and has two assistant speech coaches, Mary Peterson and Zach Dotzler. This year, Duane Schierkolk is also a volunteer speech coach.