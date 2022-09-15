SMA concert season starts Sept. 19

Monday marks the beginning of the 75th season of concerts presented by the Shenandoah Music Association.

SMA Board Member Sue Hanna said the first concert of the season is Brothers featuring Jim Witter and Ian Tanner. Witter is a singer, pianist and producer that has been in entertainment for over 30 years. In Witter’s show Brothers, he and Tanner will entertain the audience with their vocal ability, while Witter will play piano and guitar and Tanner bass and guitar. As the two perform on stage, videos will be playing to complement the show.

The event will be held at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at Shenandoah High School on Monday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and children in kindergarten through 12th grade are free with a paid adult. Hanna said there are four concerts in a season and a season ticket can be purchased for $40, a $5 savings per concert.

Hanna said the SMA board is made up of seven people, and every fall, they choose four talented acts from a group of shows that Allied Concert out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has selected. She said the board looks for a variety of entertainment when making their selection for the upcoming season. Upcoming concerts in the 75th season will be on Dec. 2, Feb. 12, 2023 and March 10, 2023.