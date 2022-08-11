The 2021/2022 athletic year is complete and there were plenty of highlights, including the Shenandoah boys bowling team winning the program’s first state championship. As the Mustangs were winning their title, the Clarinda girls bowling team was finishing second. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was second in the 3000 meter run at the state track and field meet and Shenandoah’s Le Yuan Sun was a runner-up finisher at the state singles tennis tournament.

One more, and maybe final, highlight of the season is the release of the 2021/2022 Page County Newspapers All-Sports All-Area Team.

This is the fifth time Page County Newspapers has released a year-long all-sports, all-area team. Shenandoah, Sidney and Essex athletes have been eligible for each, while this is the third year Clarinda athletes have been eligible.

The all-sports team is put together in the same way as the seasonal teams. There are 20 athletes on the team, 10 boys and 10 girls, and they are evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of athletes from all school sports during the academic year with preference given to those that do quite well in multiple sports. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school.

As difficult as the seasonal teams are when you’re comparing golf to tennis, wrestling to basketball or cross country to volleyball, the all-sports team adds another dimension with having comparing sports across seasons and one athlete’s two sports to another’s three sports, with maybe none of those sports being the same. Comparisons are also made based on an athlete’s success his/her different sports. The team isn’t necessarily about playing as many sports as possible at a high level, but success across multiple sports is preferred. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights.

Shenandoah’s athletic year was highlighted by the coverage area’s only state champion, the boys bowling team. The Mustangs had a fantastic season and peaked in the final rounds at team state in Waterloo, taking advantage of the new bracketed format, to beat Maquoketa, Camanche and Louisa-Muscatine to capture the state title. Shenandoah senior Treye Herr also bowled a perfect 300 game at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament.

Shenandoah’s Sun finished second at the state singles tennis tournament, becoming the program’s highest state tournament finisher ever. Sun’s only loss of the season came in the state championship match, and she only dropped four sets all season, three of which came on the season’s final day.

Alex Razee, who was part of Shenandoah’s state championship bowling team, also qualified for both the state cross country and state track and field meets. Sara Morales was also a state track and field competitor and a Drake Relays qualifier for Shenandoah. Tyler Laughlin won a medal at state track and the Mustangs and Fillies had a relay each qualify for the state meet with the girls shuttle hurdle narrowly missing a medal.

Shenandoah boys tennis had another strong season in making it to the substate final while Andrew Lawrence earned a place at the state singles tournament.

It was a banner season at Clarinda, headlined in the bowling alley as the Cardinal girls finished second in the new-look state team tournament. The Cardinals were fantastic all season, led by Ally Johnson and Andi Woods, and qualified for their first state tournament in program history, and then nearly took the title. The Cardinals beat Central Dewitt and Vinton-Shellsburg in bracket play before falling to Louisa-Muscatine in the final.

The Clarinda girls cross country team also had a banner season, finishing eighth overall at the state meet, led by Mayson Hartley, who earned her second state medal.

The Clarinda girls tennis team made their first state tournament in nearly 40 years. It was a strong group that had high expectations and good results all season. After a disappointing tie for third in the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, the Cardinals had little trouble in the regional tournament in advancing to the state quarterfinals.

The Cardinals also qualified for the state football playoffs. After a slow start against tough competition, the Cardinals finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak to not only make the playoff field, but earn a first round home game.

The Cardinals had several individual state qualifiers over the course of the athletic year, starting with Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner in boys cross country. Logan Green and Kale Downey won medals at the state wrestling tournament and were two of four state wrestling qualifiers for the Cardinals. Tyson Bramble was a boys bowling individual state qualifier and Johnson, Woods and Dakota Wise qualified for the girls individual state bowling tournament. The track and field teams combined to win five medals with 14 events qualifying for the state meet. Hartley, Taylor Cole and Nathan Brown were all state tennis qualifiers as well.

Clarinda boys basketball and boys bowling also had strong seasons. The Cardinal bowlers fell just short of qualifying for the state team tournament while the Cardinal basketball team had a winning season that ended in a classic district semifinal game against Treynor.

Clarinda boys golf was a district qualifier, led by Cooper Neal who just missed qualifying individually for the state tournament.

Sidney had individual state qualifiers in cross country, wrestling, track and field and golf. Cole Jorgenson ended his senior year with a berth in the state cross country meet. Matthew Benedict and Avery Dowling made repeat trips to the state track and field and state golf events respectively. Lilly Peters was a state track and field qualifier and Seth Ettleman earned a spot in the state wrestling tournament.

The Cowgirl volleyball team nearly made it back to the state tournament. They went into Council Bluffs and took a five-set thriller from St. Albert in a regional semifinal before falling in a regional final. They swept the Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Sidney’s basketball teams both had strong seasons, finishing above .500 with the Cowgirls advancing to the second round of the regional tournament.

Essex had a pair of state track and field meet qualifiers in Olivia Baker and Tony Racine, who got to experience and compete at the state meet for the first time.

Essex shared football and golf with Stanton again this season and had success in both. The Stanton/Essex football team qualified for the Class 8-Player state playoffs before bowing out in the first round, while the girls golf team finished second in the first round of the regional tournament to qualify for a Class 1A regional final.

There were 60 athletes in the coverage area that made at least one seasonal all-area team over the course of the academic year and all of those, plus a few others, were considered. There were 16 athletes who earned a spot on multiple seasonal teams this season and all 16 were included on this year’s team.

Clarinda led the way with seven athletes selected to the all-sports team, including four first team selections. Sidney was next with six selections, as well as four on the first team. Shenandoah earned four all-sports, all-area selections, including two first team picks. Essex had three athletes selected to the second team.

There are nine repeat selections from last year’s all-sports, all-area team. Eight of the 10 first team selections this year were also on last year’s team. Five of the nine repeat selections will go into next year with an opportunity to appear on the all-sports, all-area team for a third time.

The senior and junior classes had nearly all of the 20 selections this year. The seniors edged the juniors in overall picks nine to eight, but the juniors had five first team selections to four for the seniors. The final three spots went to the sophomore class with one of them making the first team.

The all-sports all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically

Page County Newspapers 2021/2022 All-Sports All-Area First Team

Brooklen Black, senior, Shenandoah

Our team starts with a Shenandoah senior. Black was a first team all-area pick for softball and a second team selection in basketball for the Fillies. In softball, she batted at the top of the order with a .375 average and was the primary catcher for a young and improved team. She showed an incredible amount of growth this season on the basketball court where she was the team’s point guard again and was handling the ball on nearly every offensive possession. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals each time she stepped on the basketball court. Black was also one of the top defenders on the volleyball team. This is Black’s first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Tadyn Brown, junior, Clarinda

Our first Clarinda athlete on this year’s team is one that made three seasonal all-area teams over the course of the year. Brown was first team for football, track and field and baseball. He rushed for nearly 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns and was a big play threat in special teams on the football field. He was one of the top long jumpers in the state, finishing sixth at the state meet and qualifying for the Drake Relays, while also leading Clarinda’s strong sprint relays in track and field. On the baseball diamond, Brown was a top of the order bat that finished with a .350 average and a team best 39 runs scored. Brown was also in the playing rotation for the basketball team. This is Brown’s second straight season being a first team all-sports, all-area selection.

Taylor Cole, junior, Clarinda

The first Clarinda girl on the list is a four-sport star. Cole was a first team seasonal pick in volleyball, and then again in the spring when she was a dual-sport athlete in tennis and track and field. On the volleyball court, Cole was second on the team in both kills (189) and digs (270). She medaled with a sixth-place finish at the state doubles tennis tournament and was the number two player on a state qualifying tennis team. On the track, Cole was part of the team’s Drake Relays qualifying 4x100 meter relay and also nearly earned a state track and field meet relay medal. Cole was also one of the top players on the basketball team. This is Cole’s second straight first team all-sports, all-area selection.

Avery Dowling, junior, Sidney

Our first of four Sidney first team athletes is the only female from any school who made three seasonal teams during the school year. Dowling was a first team selection for her basketball and golf games and a second team pick for volleyball. Dowling was the setter on the volleyball team that advanced to a regional final in Class 1A. She tallied 806 assists on the season and was also a strong defensive asset with 176 digs. She led the basketball team in scoring with 11.9 points per game, while also chipping in 4.4 rebounds and two assists per contest. She was a state qualifier on the golf course for the second year in a row, tying for 22nd at the state tournament. This is Dowling’s second straight first team appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Logan Green, senior, Clarinda

A trip back to Clarinda gives us Green, who was a first team pick for his football and wrestling achievements during the season. Green was the guy you didn’t want to see across from you on either side of the ball in football. He played in last month’s Shrine Bowl and is starting his college career this fall at Division I FCS powerhouse South Dakota State. He had 14 tackles for loss on defense and led the offensive line. Green was also a state medal winner on the wrestling mat for the Cardinals, finishing fifth to end the year with 43 match wins. He was also a state medal thrower in the shot put this spring. Green is a first team pick for the all-sports, all-area team for the second straight season.

Mayson Hartley, junior, Clarinda

We stay in Clarinda for one of the top distance runners in the state. Hartley was first team seasonal pick in the fall for cross country and in the spring for track and field as well as tennis. Hartley won a state medal and led the cross country team to an eighth-place team finish at the state meet. She broke the 20-minute mark at the state meet and was at or near the front every meet. She was also a double medal winner at the state track and field meet, finishing second in the 3000 meter run and fourth in the 1500. Hartley was also the number one tennis player for a Cardinal team that qualified for the state tournament. She teamed up with Cole to win the sixth-place medal at the state doubles tennis tournament. This is the second year in a row Hartley has appeared on the all-sports, all-area first team.

Cole Jorgenson, senior, Sidney

Back to Sidney we go for a first team cross country selection, a first team basketball selection and a senior who just missed making the spring team for his achievements on the golf course. Jorgenson was one of the top players for a golf team that just missed the state tournament. He qualified for the state cross country meet for the first time and also led the basketball team in scoring. He battled illness for a fifth-place finish at state qualifying cross country. On the basketball court, he averaged 16.3 points per game, which wasn’t quite enough to reach 1,000 career points. He added 4.2 rebounds each time out. Jorgenson moves up a spot after being a second team selection on last year’s all-sports, all-area team.

Kaden Payne, junior, Sidney

Payne is another Sidney athlete who made two seasonal all-area teams and didn’t miss a third by much. Payne was a first team selection in volleyball and softball and a major contributor on the basketball team. Payne was a force at the net, offensively and defensively, in volleyball. She finished the season with 314 kills and 46 blocks to lead a team that swept the Corner Conference titles. She led the Cowgirl bats this summer with a .439 average while playing second base. She also starred inside on the basketball team. Payne jumps up to the first team after being a second team all-sports, all-area selection last year.

Alex Razee, sophomore, Shenandoah

Our first Shenandoah Mustang on the list is also our youngest first team selection. Razee was part of three seasonal teams this year. He was a first team pick in cross country and track and field and a second team selection for his work in the bowling alley. He was an individual state qualifier in bowling and a big part of the Mustangs’ state championship team. His best game of the season was a 231. He was also an individual state qualifier in cross country and in the 400 meter dash on the track. On the cross country course, he ran at the state meet for the first time and finished 33rd overall. He earned top 10 finishes at both the state qualifying and Hawkeye 10 Conference meets. On the track, he nearly won a medal in the 400 at the state meet and anchored the school record-setting sprint medley relay that qualified for the state meet. This is the first all-sports, all-area selection for Razee.

Cole Stenzel, senior, Sidney

Stenzel is our fourth Sidney athlete on the first team. He was a first team selection in baseball and second team pick on the football field. Stenzel was a strong middle of the order bat for the Cowboys, hitting .444 with 25 RBIs while also anchoring the defense from behind the plate. On the football field, Stenzel ended up as the team’s most reliable option on offense, rushing for 277 yards and accumulating 178 receiving yards. He also led the defense with 64 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Stenzel also was a strong sprinter and thrower on the track and field team. This is Stenzel’s second appearance on the all-sports, all-area team. He was a second team selection last season.

Second Team

Olivia Baker, junior, Essex

Our first Essex athlete was part of two seasonal teams this year. Baker was a second team selection for her work on the volleyball court and also in track and field. She was huge in the middle offensively and defensively for the volleyball team and was a state qualifier in the shot put in track and field. She led the volleyball team with 87 kills and 64 blocks. Besides throwing well in track and field, she was one of the team’s top relay sprinters. Baker was also a big part of Essex’s basketball and softball teams. This is Baker’s first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Emily Hutt, junior, Sidney

Our last Sidney female is Hutt who was a second-team all-area selection in volleyball and basketball. Hutt led Sidney’s defense on the volleyball court and ran Sidney’s offense on the basketball court. In volleyball, she picked up 358 digs on the season and led the Cowgirls in ace serves. In basketball, she stuffed the stat sheet with 2.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She was also the starting center fielder in softball. This is Hutt’s first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Riley Jensen, senior, Essex

Back to Essex, where Jensen appears after being a strong contributor in three sports for the Trojanettes. Her play on the basketball court earned her a second team all-area selection where she was one of the team’s top scorers and rebounders with 5.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Jensen was also a strong front row contributor in volleyball and was one of the better high jumpers in the area in track and field, as well as being a strong runner in the middle distances. Jensen is a second team all-sports, all-area selection for the second straight year.

Isaac Jones, junior, Clarinda

Our first Clarinda entry on the second team was another four-sport standout. Jones was a first team all-area selection in track and field as one of the best long jumpers and high jumpers in the state. He cleared 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump and qualified for the Drake Relays. He was also state runner-up in the long jump and one of the team’s top sprinters on the track. Jones was also the top receiver on the football team, started in the baseball outfield and was part of the basketball’s team main rotation. This is Jones’ first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Paige Millikan, senior, Clarinda

Our final Clarinda female on the team also starts a long line of seniors. Millikan was a second team all-area selection in both track and field and volleyball. She’ll play both at the next level at Mount Marty after a great final track and field season, which saw her star as a jumper and a sprinter for the Cardinals. She finished 11th in the long jump at the state meet and qualified for the Drake Relays in the event. She was an offensive force in volleyball as well, leading the team with 195 kills. She added 24 blocks on defense. She was on the basketball team as well, but an early-season injury forced her to miss most of the season. Millikan ends her outstanding career with her first selection to the all-sports, all-area team.

Sara Morales, senior, Shenandoah

Morales gives the Shenandoah girls another spot on the team and is our final female on the team. She was a first team selection for track and field and a second team pick in the recently completed softball season. Morales threw the shot put and discus and qualified for the state meet in both. She was also a Drake Relays qualifier in the shot put and had a fantastic track and field career. Morales had a strong final season in softball, batting .362 with 27 RBIs and holding down third base for the Fillies. This is the first all-sports, all-area team selection for Morales.

Cooper Neal, senior, Clarinda

Our run of seniors continues with our final Clarinda athlete on the team. Neal was a first team summer selection for baseball and his golf game gave him second team all-area honors in the spring. Neal was the top pitcher on the baseball team with a 1.72 ERA and 37 strikeouts. He batted at or near the top of the order all season and hit .385. After a bit of a slow start during the golf season, his game improved significantly late in the season when he won the sectional tournament and nearly booked himself a trip to the state tournament. This is Neal’s first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Garett Phillips, senior, Sidney

Our final senior on the team is also our final Sidney athlete. Phillips was a second team selection for his play on the baseball team. He was a pitcher/infielder and hit at the top of the order for the Cowboys, finishing with a .361 average and 25 runs scored. He struck out 43 batters over 32 1/3 innings on the mound. Phillips was also a big part of Sidney’s football and basketball teams this year. This is his first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Tony Racine, sophomore, Essex

Racine is the only Essex Trojan on this year’s team and was one of four coverage area athletes that was part of three seasonal all-area teams this year. He was a second team selection for his play in cross country, basketball and track and field. Racine was the only Essex boy for much of the cross country season and turned himself into a strong competitor, finishing 19th at the state qualifying meet. He was the leading scorer for the basketball team at 10 points per game while adding nine rebounds each time out. He ended his track and field season at the state meet in the long jump after winning the state qualifying meet title. He was also the team’s top sprinter. Racine was also one of the baseball team’s top players and was a varsity contributor in golf. This is Racine’s first appearance on the all-sports, all-area team.

Jade Spangler, sophomore, Shenandoah

The final selection to the team comes from Shenandoah. Spangler is on his second team in as many weeks after being a second team baseball selection. He was Shenandoah’s top pitcher much of the season, finishing with 20 strikeouts and a 5.86 ERA. He was also one of the top hitters for the Mustangs with a .308 average. Spangler was also the top golfer for the Mustangs and a solid contributor in wrestling. This is Spangler’s first time appearing on the all-sports, all-area team.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!