The Clarinda baseball team’s 22-win season headlined the summer sports season and the Cardinals lead the way with four athletes on the 2022 Page County Newspapers Summer Sports All-Area Team.

The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of softball and baseball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the season.

The summer team is one that’s a little different than the rest of the seasonal teams because there aren’t multiple sports to compare over the course of the season, which also allows more baseball and softball athletes to be recognized on a seasonal team than any other sports.

It’s a season that ended earlier than expected for Clarinda baseball, but the Cardinals still won 22 of the 30 games they played and finished third place in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with 14 conference wins. From beginning to end, this was the best Clarinda team in some time, although they expected at least one more win.

Clarinda softball’s 14 wins were six more than last season and the most they accumulated in a season in seven years. The Cardinals continued their ascent up the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings and had a good mix of veteran leadership and underclassmen, making for an exciting brand of softball that had them right with some of the top teams in the conference.

Shenandoah softball also improved quite a bit this season. The Fillies won 13 games, eight more than last year, and improved their standing in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Fillies lose a small, but terrific senior class, but have several youngsters who have already shown they can contribute in a big way going forward. They had wins over Harlan and Atlantic this season, two of the top four teams in the conference.

Shenandoah baseball is full of young talent. The Mustangs had a five-game stretch early in the season where they lost all five games by a total of seven runs. If they had won two or three of those and grabbed some early confidence, who knows how high the win total may have climbed. All but two of the players on the roster have at least two years left in the program.

Essex baseball had the only new head coach this summer in Ray Liles, and he took over a program with very little baseball experience and even less varsity experience. Add in the fact that they barely had enough athletes in the program to put a team on the field most nights, and it added up to a long year for the Trojans as they failed to win a game. All return next season, though, and nearly all have at least two years to go.

Essex softball climbed to third place in the Corner Conference this season with a 5-5 record. The Trojanettes still lacked consistency at times, but put together some good performances this season and nearly earned a regional win. They won six games overall to finish in the top half of the conference. Like Essex baseball, nearly everyone has at least two years left in the program.

Sidney softball had some early struggles, but had some nice wins late in the season, including a road win to open the regional tournament over Riverside. That was one of two impressive wins for the Cowgirls late in a season that included eight victories overall. It wasn’t quite what the expectations were for head coach Dustin Sheldon, but this team also brings back nearly everyone next season.

Sidney baseball loses the most of any of our eight coverage area teams to graduation. A three-game winning streak to end the regular season got them back to the .500 mark going into the district tournament. For the second year in a row, this was a team that competed and beat the best the Corner Conference had to offer, but couldn’t duplicate that success outside of the conference.

Overall, there were 48 athletes considered for the Page County Newspapers Summer Sports All-Area team, with the number then cut down to 28, from which the final tally of 20 was taken from. Clarinda led the way with seven athletes on the team, including five first team selections. Sidney was next with six overall selections, two on the first team. Shenandoah had five selections including three first team picks. Essex ended up with two second team selections.

There were eight athletes on the team that also appeared on last year’s team and two of those eight are appearing on the summer all-area team for the third consecutive year. There were six athletes on the summer all-area team that also appeared on a seasonal all-area team earlier this school year and one of those six is on a seasonal team for the third time this school year.

This summer’s team has eight athletes appearing on a seasonal all-area team for the first time.

There were eight seniors selected to this year’s team, the most of any class, and four on the first team. The sophomore class matched the seniors with four first team selections and had seven overall. The junior class had a total of four selections, including two first team picks. There was one freshman selected to the second team.

The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Page County Newspapers 2022 Summer Sports All-Area First Team

Cole Baumgart, sophomore, Clarinda baseball

This summer’s team begins in Clarinda, with a Cardinal team that was easily the best of our coverage area teams this season; Baumgart was their best hitter. He led the team with 40 hits and 35 RBIs, batting .435 and reaching base more than half of the time. He had 10 doubles on the season and scored 28 runs. He also stole nine bases and defensively committed just six errors as the team’s primary shortstop. He also made eight appearances on the mound, logging 25 1/3 innings with a 1.93 ERA and 31 strikeouts. This is Baumgart’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Brooklen Black, senior, Shenandoah softball

Our first Shenandoah athlete was one of three Fillie seniors and one that spent much of her season behind the plate defensively. Black was also strong with the bat, hitting .375 with four doubles and one home run. She also tied for the team lead in walks lifting her on-base percentage to .472 from the top spot in the batting order. Black added 14 stolen bases and scored 29 times. She had just four errors on the season defensively for a .976 fielding percentage. Black was a second team selection in the winner.

Tadyn Brown, junior, Clarinda baseball

Our second entry from the Clarinda baseball team is Brown, who like Baumgart, batted near the top of the order and patrolled the middle of the infield defensively for the Cardinals. Brown batted .350 for the season and was on base at over a .500 clip. He finished with 28 hits, five for extra bases, including two home runs. He scored a team best 39 runs and drove in 14, while also leading the team in walks. When Brown reached base, he took off, stealing 30 bases. He committed just five errors while playing second base for the Cardinals. Brown moves up after being a second team selection last season. Brown was also a first team pick on both the spring and fall teams.

Jenna Burdorf, sophomore, Shenandoah softball

Our second Shenandoah softball athlete was their primary pitcher and one that turned around to the left side this season to slap hit, and did a very nice job. All 42 of Burdorf’s hits on the season were singles, but it led to a .433 batting average and 35 runs scored. She was on base nearly every other time she came to the plate. She was also Shenandoah’s top pitcher and struck out 80 batters over 113 innings with a 3.78 ERA. Her key late in the season was limiting the free passes and that led her and the Fillies to some impressive wins down the stretch. This is Burdorf’s first time making a seasonal all-area team.

Hunter Dukes, sophomore, Shenandoah baseball

Dukes gives Shenandoah baseball a first team selection as he took over at catcher this season and also led the Mustangs with a .364 batting average. He scored 20 runs and more than half of his 28 hits went for extra bases as he finished with 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs to finish with a .649 slugging percentage. Dukes swiped 14 bases on the season and defensively committed just six errors behind the plate for a .956 fielding percentage. This was the second straight summer Dukes was selected to the first team.

Presley Jobe, sophomore, Clarinda softball

Jobe is our first Cardinal softball athlete on this year’s team and hit an impressive .373 to lead the club. She slugged over .500 with nine doubles and three triples to go with her 25 runs scored and 19 RBIs. Jobe’s numbers were as good as anyone around on a Cardinal team that played right with just about everybody on their schedule. She stole six bases and committed just four errors in the outfield. This was the second summer in a row that Jobe was selected to the first team.

Hailee Knight, senior, Clarinda softball

Knight gives Cardinal softball a second first team selection as she spent the season leading the Cardinals from the top of the batting order and at third base. Knight hit .324 and scored 22 runs during the season. She was second on the team with 21 stolen bases and had a fielding percentage of just over .900. She was the leader of this year’s team and moves up from being a second team selection last summer.

Cooper Neal, senior, Clarinda baseball

Our third first team member from Clarinda baseball was the only senior of the first team group of Cardinals. Neal has been an instrumental part in Clarinda’s rise as one of the top teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and in the region. He won five games on the mound and struck out 37 batters over 44 2/3 innings with a 1.72 ERA. He was also one of the team’s top bats, hitting .385 with 31 runs scored and 23 RBIs. He finished with eight extra base hits, stole 14 bases and fielded his position at a .923 clip. This is the third summer in a row that Neal has been a first team selection. He was also a second team pick in the spring.

Kaden Payne, junior, Sidney softball

Our first Sidney athlete on the team was the Cowgirls’ junior infielder, who led the team with a .439 batting average and .492 on-base percentage. Payne had three doubles and a home run from the middle of the order and finished the season with 14 runs scored and 12 RBIs. Payne also had just four errors on the season. Payne was also a first team selection in the fall.

Cole Stenzel, senior Sidney baseball

Our first team concludes with our first Sidney baseball athlete. Stenzel hit .444 for the season and led the Cowboys with 25 RBIs. His .544 on-base percentage led the team and five of his 24 hits went for extra bases. Stenzel was a big bat in the middle of the Cowboy lineup and also showed off his speed with 21 stolen bases. He was also strong behind the plate defensively, committing just two errors for a .984 fielding percentage. This is Stenzel’s third consecutive summer being selected for the first team. He was also a second team selection in the fall.

Second Team

Tori Burns, sophomore, Essex softball

Essex softball’s only entry onto this year’s team was their top pitcher this season. Burns struck out 109 batters over 76 1/3 innings, appearing in the circle in nearly every game this season. Burns led the Trojanettes with 10 RBIs, while four of her 13 hits went for extra bases. She hit .224 with four runs scored. Teammate Brianne Johnson nearly gave Essex softball an additional athlete on the team. This is Burns’ first appearance on a seasonal team.

Kaden Buick, freshman, Essex baseball

The only Essex baseball entry on the team is the only freshman from any school to make the cut. It was a tough season for the Trojans, but Buick was definitely a bright spot hitting .357 to easily lead the team. Two of his hits went for extra bases. He also started four games on the mound for the Trojans and while his numbers weren’t great, he struck out eight and gave his team some much needed innings. This is the first seasonal all-area selection for Buick.

Kaylah Degase, junior, Clarinda softball

Degase gives Clarinda softball a third member on the summer team. She played shortstop and hit .307 with 10 walks and six extra base hits, including one home run and one triple from the middle of the lineup. Degase scored 16 runs, drove in 12 and swiped eight bases. Degase had a couple teammates -- Ryplee Sunderman and Addy Wagoner -- who were two of the last cuts off of the all-area team. Degase is a second team selection for the second straight year.

Brydon Huntley, senior, Sidney baseball

Huntley is our second Sidney baseball athlete on the team. He hit .463 for the season and scored 27 runs, batting near the top of the lineup. His 35 stolen bases were most on a team that was known for its aggressiveness on the bases. Six of Huntley’s 31 hits went for extra bases. Huntley was also a second team pick last summer.

Makenna Laumann, senior, Sidney softball

Our second Sidney softball athlete was the only senior on this year’s Cowgirls and she led the team from the top of the order and in the circle. Laumann hit .328 and was on base at a .426 clip, scoring 14 runs. She pitched 96 innings, which was nearly all of the team’s innings on the season and struck out 58 opposing hitters. This is Laumann’s first time appearing on a seasonal all-area team.

James McCall, junior, Clarinda baseball

Clarinda baseball has one more entry on this year’s team and that’s McCall, who was one of four pitchers head coach Rod Eberly relied on throughout the season. He led the team with six wins and struck out 35 batters over 40 innings in nine appearances, seven starts. When not pitching, McCall mainly played left field and hit .282 with 16 runs scored and 20 RBIs. Four of his 24 hits went for extra bases. McCall made just two errors all season. Teammates Jarod McNeese and Wyatt Schmitt were two of the last cuts for the all-area team and the Cardinals nearly had an entire starting nine considered for this summer’s team. This is McCall’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Sara Morales, senior, Shenandoah softball

Morales is our final Shenandoah softball athlete on the team and she was a strong bat in the middle of the order, hitting .362 with 27 RBIs on the season. She finished with 34 hits, including four doubles. Morales was also very good at putting the ball in play as she struck out just 13 times over the course of the season. She was one of three seniors, along with Black and Reese Spiegel, that were a big reason for Shenandoah’s improvement this season. Sophomore teammate Caroline Rogers just missed making the team. Morales was also a first team selection this spring.

Garett Phillips, senior, Sidney baseball

Phillips gives Sidney baseball a third athlete on the all-area team, all seniors. Phillips was a top of the order bat that hit .361 with 25 runs scored and 12 RBIs. He had four doubles on the season and stole 17 bases. Phillips was also tied for the team lead in innings pitched on the season. He didn’t earn a win, but had 43 strikeouts over 32 1/3 innings, sporting a 6.28 ERA. The fourth Sidney senior on this summer’s team, Jacob Hobbie, was one of the last cuts for inclusion on the all-area team. Phillips was a second team selection two summers ago.

Fallon Sheldon, sophomore, Sidney softball

Sheldon gives Sidney one final athlete on this year’s team. She handled the catcher’s position with just one error all season, and also starred near the top of the batting order with a .296 batting average and .433 on base percentage. Sheldon had 16 hits, including two home runs. She also finished with a team best 19 runs scored and drove in 11. This is Sheldon’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Jade Spangler, sophomore, Shenandoah baseball

Our final member of the team is our second Shenandoah baseball athlete. Spangler led the Mustangs in innings pitched and was the team’s top option on the mound all season, finishing with 20 strikeouts and a 5.86 ERA. He also hit at or near the top of the lineup and finished with a .308 average. Add in a team-best 25 walks and he finished with an on base percentage of .500. Spangler stole 11 bases, scored 14 runs and had five extra base hits. Teammate and classmate Camden Lorimor was one of the last cuts, missing the all-area team. This is Spangler’s first appearance on a seasonal all-area team.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!

Next week, we'll look back at the 2021/2022 athletic year with the selection of the All-Sports All-Area Team.