3-0 start for Mustang wrestling

The Shenandoah boys wrestling team opened their season with three dual wins Thursday, Dec. 1, at Southwest Valley High School.

The Mustangs beat the host Timberwolves 40-27 and also beat Clarke/Murray 48-33 and East Mills 60-12.

Shenandoah won five of the nine contested matches in its dual against Southwest Valley. Owen Laughlin and Jacob McGargill earned first period falls for the Mustangs, while Jayden Dickerson and Ethan Laughlin earned second period falls. Tyler Babe was also a winner, earning a 17-6 major decision at 126 pounds.

Cole Scamman and Mark Hardy took forfeit wins for Shenandoah. Ethan Richardson was one of the four Mustangs to lose, but the only one to go the distance, dropping a 10-4 decision.

There were just five contested matches in the Shenandoah/East Mills match, with the Mustangs winning four of them. Scamman and Hardy earned first period falls, while Ethan Laughlin and Owen Laughlin were victorious by fall in the third period.

Dickerson, Jacob Rystrom, Richardson, Steven Perkins, Babe and Davin Holste all took forfeit wins.

The Mustangs were 5-3 in contested matches in the dual against Clarke/Murray. Dickerson and Owen Laughlin won their matches by fall in the first period, Scamman won by fall in the second period and McGargill and Hardy earned wins by fall in the third period.

Ethan Laughlin went the distance in a 5-3 loss to Cassius Henry at 132. Holste, Babe and Perkins all took forfeit wins for Shenandoah.

Next for the Mustangs is their first tournament of the season, Saturday at Friend, Nebraska.