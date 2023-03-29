There haven’t been many activities Olivia Baker hasn’t been involved in during her career at Essex High School.

Baker is one of nine seniors in the Southwest Iowa Herald coverage area who has played four sports during their high school career.

Baker has played volleyball and basketball as well as being involved in cheer during the fall and winter months, while then competing in track and field and softball during the spring and summer. She adds student council, band, NHS, play, FCA, flags and fire cadets as other activities she is involved in. Her report card also shows A’s.

“I like to be busy,” Baker said. “I don’t want to just sit at home and do nothing. I enjoy being a part of different kinds of teams. I enjoy the sports and I also enjoy doing things that aren’t sports.”

Baker has been doing softball since before kindergarten, and volleyball and basketball since third grade. She is glad she has done them all and said her favorite has been volleyball.

“I like to hit the ball at people,” Baker said. “I also enjoyed getting academic all-state. That’s part of volleyball, but it’s cool to be known as someone who puts effort into school, too.”

Baker finished her volleyball career with 197 kills and 114 blocks.

She said her second favorite has been softball, where she enters her senior season with 26 career hits to go with 23 runs scored and seven RBIs.

While volleyball and softball have taken the top spots for Baker over her high school career, her favorite memory and her future plans include track and field.

“(My favorite memory) was probably when my mom called me at 5 a.m. to tell me I had made it to state track,” Baker said. “She was at work and found out and I was still asleep. I didn’t believe her at first.”

Baker qualified for the state meet in the shot put last season and said that success has made her track and field career a much bigger priority than it has been in past years.

“My freshman and sophomore years, I was pretty good (at track),” Baker said, “but at the end of sophomore year and through that summer I started doing a lot more self-improvement stuff, which helped through my junior season. I changed my mindset that this is something I can succeed in.”

Baker plans to continue her track and field and her cheer career at Buena Vista University in the fall.

“I’ll do both my freshman year and see how they go,” Baker said. “I’m still undecided for academics. I just plan on getting there and trying as many different classes as I can.”

Baker said time management is something she has had to learn during her high school career, being involved in several activities and still managing to excel in the classroom.

“I know I need to get my school work done whenever I do have some free time,” Baker said.