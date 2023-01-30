A championship Saturday for Downey, Laughlin

CLARINDA — Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin and Clarinda’s Karson Downey earned Hawkeye 10 Conference championships Saturday, Jan. 28, at the conference boys wrestling tournament, which was held at Clarinda High School.

Both juniors also earned their 100th career win in the championship win and Laughlin became Shenandoah’s first conference champion in the sport since Carroll Heitshusen in 2010.

Laughlin earned the 152 pound championship quickly, needing just 54 seconds to pin St. Albert’s David Helton to give Laughlin and Shenandoah an elusive title.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Laughlin said of winning the title. “There are a lot of good wrestlers that can’t say they are Hawkeye 10 champions. It was a tough bracket, too. Anyone in the top five could have won it.”

Laughlin’s first two matches went the distance. He earned an 8-0 major decision over Atlantic’s Tanner O’Brien in the quarterfinals and then beat Tate Mayberry of Glenwood 6-3 in the semifinal round.

“It was one of the hardest brackets,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said on Laughlin’s championship. “The seeding meeting was tough. Last week, (Owen) was the one seed and it didn’t work out. I’m excited for him and happy for him. It’s another step toward the end of the season.”

Downey won the 182 pound title to earn Clarinda’s only championship of the day and he had to battle for it, beating Atlantic’s Brenden Casey 4-2 in the final.

“It means a lot with all the stuff we have been doing the last few weeks,” Downey said. “It feels good to win this tournament. I had a tough loss in the final last week and winning this tournament makes everything feel good.”

It was the third time Downey and Casey have met up already this season, all close wins for Downey.

“That Atlantic wrestler has made Karson work three times,” Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said. “Those are good matches for him to come out on top. I wish he could have had more matches, but he had a good performance.”

Downey didn’t have to wrestle until the semifinal round when he pinned Joel Murillo of Denison late in the first period.

Clarinda and Shenandoah both had an additional wrestler in the finals. Jaxon Miers qualified for the final at 195 for Clarinda, but was pinned by Harlan’s Zane Bendorf in the first period.

“(Jaxon) didn’t shy away from it,” Bevins said. “He came out aggressive and was ready to wrestle against a very good, very strong opponent. He did all he could and that’s all we could ask.”

Miers qualified for the final with a quarterfinal win over Atlantic’s Cohen Bruce by an 8-3 decision. Miers then received a medical forfeit over Glenwood’s CJ Carter in the semifinals.

Shenandoah’s other finalist was Jacob McGargill at 145 and he nearly won it, losing a 5-4 decision to Creston’s Chris Aragon in the final.

“As a freshman, Jacob was the two seed and got second,” McGinnis said. “He had a tough match in the final, but he’s always in it, one scramble away. He’s been exciting to get to know this year and he wrestles tough. It will be interesting to see what he accomplishes in the next couple weeks.”

Clarinda finished seventh and Shenandoah eighth in the team race. The Cardinals scored 98 points and the Mustangs 87.5. Creston won the team title with 243 points. Atlantic’s 220 points gave them second. Glenwood was a distant third.

Clarinda had three fourth-place individual finishes and they came from Dominick Polsley, Jase Wilmes and Bryson Harris.

Polsley won his quarterfinal match by fall over Atlantic’s Jarrett Armstrong, but then lost by fall to Creston’s Kaden Street in the 170 semifinals. Polsley earned a fall over Harlan’s Bret Van Baale in the consolation semifinals, setting up a rematch with Armstrong, this one going to the Atlantic athlete.

After a quick win in the quarterfinals, Wilmes lost a 5-3 decision to Glenwood’s Mason Koehler in the 220 semifinals. Wilmes pinned Matt Schwery of Harlan in the consolation semifinals, but then dropped a 6-3 decision to Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf in the third-place match.

Harris was an 8-2 winner over Denison’s Garret Plagge in the 285 quarterfinals before losing by fall to Max Chapman of Creston in the semifinals. Harris pinned Shenandoah’s Steven Perkins in the consolation semifinal, but ended his day with a 1-0 loss to Trent Patton of Glenwood.

“There were some matches we would like to have back, especially in the semifinal round,” Bevins said. “There were some areas that should help us understand some positions where we need to move a little more. We’ll work on those and get better in a couple weeks.”

Landen Carson lost all three of his matches, two by fall, but finished sixth at 132 for Clarinda. Leland Woodruff won two matches in earning a seventh-place mark at 160. Ryan Skeripski lost both of his matches at 138 and didn’t place for the Cardinals.

Shenandoah’s next best finishers came from three athletes earning fifth in Jayden Dickerson, Cole Scamman and Ethan Laughlin.

Ethan Laughlin finished fifth at 126, splitting his four matches. After a 14-2 loss in the quarterfinals, Ethan Laughlin was able to earn an 18-3 technical fall over Kuemper’s Logan Rial in the consolation bracket. He lost a 9-4 decision to Lewis Central’s Derrick Gregory in a consolation semifinal and then pinned Harlan’s Shane Noeth to finish fifth.

Scamman didn’t have to wrestle until the semifinals at 132 where he lost a 10-0 major decision to Kuemper’s Riley Parkis. Scamman had control of his consolation semifinal match, but was turned and pinned in the third period by Lewis Central’s Jordan Smith. Scamman finished his day with a 16-2 major decision over Carson of Clarinda.

Dickerson opened his day with a fall at 170, but then lost an 8-3 decision to Lewis Central’s Braylon Kammrad in the semifinals. Dickerson was pinned by Atlantic’s Armstrong in the consolation semifinals before earning a 12-4 major decision over Harlan’s Van Baale to take fifth.

“We knew this would be (a tough bracket) for Jayden,” McGinnis said. “I’m sure he was disappointed, but whether (Saturday) was good or bad, we want to learn from it, move on and focus on what happens next.”

Perkins finished sixth at 285 for the Mustangs. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals before pinning Kuemper’s Hayden Vonnahme to advance to the consolation semifinals. Perkins’ day ended with two losses by fall.

Tyler Babe and Ethan Richardson both finished eighth for Shenandoah. Richardson won his first round match over St. Albert’s Jayden Beckman by third period fall, but then lost his last three at 195. Babe lost all three of his matches at 113.

Mark Hardy was also in the field for Shenandoah and lost both of his matches at 160.

Shenandoah and Clarinda have just one competition left each prior to the Class 2A District Tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, which will qualify athletes for the state meet.

Clarinda travels to Missouri Valley Thursday to dual the Big Reds and Abraham Lincoln. Shenandoah is home Tuesday, Feb. 7, to dual Denison and Creston.