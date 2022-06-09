A close loss and a run-rule loss for Fillies in Denison

The Shenandoah Fillies lost a close 6-4 game, and then saw Denison earn a 10-0 run-rule win Wednesday, June 8, as part of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader in Denison.

In games that were originally scheduled for Monday, the Fillies hung right with the Monarchs all game in the opener. The Fillies scored a couple runs in the first inning, but Denison answered with three in the home first. Denison added a run in the third and then Shenandoah got it back in the fourth. The Monarchs extended the lead to 6-3 in the fifth. The Fillies got one back in the seventh.

Jenna Burdorf went the distance in the circle for the Fillies, striking out three Monarchs in six innings. She gave up nine hits, one walk and six runs, two earned.

All nine Shenandoah starters had a hit with Burdorf finishing with two. Burdorf, Brooklen Black, Lynnae Green and Sara Morales scored the Shenandoah runs while Green, Reese Spiegel and Kinsey Gibson drove in one each.

The Fillies were no-hit over six innings in the second game and struck out nine times.

Peyton Athen gave up a three-run second inning and then five in the sixth, which brought the lead up to 10 and ended the game. She struck out three in the circle for Shenandoah.

The Fillies took four walks including back-to-back by Gibson and Black in the third inning, but they never even got a base runner past second during the game.

The losses dropped the Fillies to 5-6 on the season and 2-4 in the conference.