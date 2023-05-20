DES MOINES — Mayson Hartley finished her Clarinda High School track and field career with four medals and three school records at the State Track and Field Championships, which ran Thursday, May 18, through Saturday, May 20, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Hartley finished third in the 3,000-meter run Thursday, breaking her own school record of 10 minutes, 33.97 seconds. She was third in the 800 Saturday, breaking a 46-year-old school record in a time of 2:16.21. She was also fifth in the 1,500 Saturday, lowering her own record time at 4:43.43. She also anchored the eighth-place 1,600-meter distance medley relay team. Hartley said it was a great finish to her career.

“Four medals around my neck after (Saturday) means a lot,” Hartley said. “My coaches have helped me out and I wouldn’t want to have ended it any other way.”

While the two longer races were events Hartley had held the school record in going into the season, the 800 was one she just broke in her next to last race.

“I wasn’t expecting to get top three,” Hartley said on her 800. “I just wanted to compete and I’m glad I could get in the fast heat with my district time so I could see I could compete. Breaking a 40-plus year old record is pretty cool.”

Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said there aren’t any words to describe what Hartley has meant to Clarinda’s running programs.

“(Mayson) left a legacy that will be in Clarinda forever,” Blank said. “We have to keep that rolling. She’s best a great leader too, and the underclassmen have seen the work that she put in.”

Hartley also anchored the 1,600-meter medley team that came home with an eighth-place medal. Kylie Meier ran the 400, while Taylor Cole and Bailey Nordyke opened the relay with the 200-meter legs. The Cardinals won the second of three sections in 4 minutes, 17.08 seconds, and hung on for the final medal position after the final section.

“We finished how we wanted with a PR,” Cole said. “All of us ran as fast as we could and I’m super proud to be coming home with a medal.”

Cole, Meier and Nordyke were joined by Jerzee Knight in the 4x200 and 4x100 meter relays, neither of which finished as well as they had hoped. The 4x200 ended 19th in 1:50.29 and the 4x100 in 21st at 52.38.

“It was a great experience to be here and enjoy the atmosphere with my teammates,” Nordyke said.

“It wasn’t our best day,” Meier added, “but we all ran as hard as we could and did what we could.”

Knight gave the Cardinals another medal in the 100-meter dash, finishing fifth in 12.74 Saturday after qualifying sixth Thursday in the prelims in 12.82.

“My block start has improved a lot in the little time we have had to fix it,” Knight said. “It felt good and was nice to finish in the finals. I had to come out (Saturday) and show what I could do.”

Knight missed some time during the season because of an injury and Blank said for her to finish in a 100-meter final was huge for her to end her sophomore season.

“Jerzee has had an up and down year,” Blank said. “She started out super strong, caught the injury bug, but we got her back for conference, districts and state. She trusted the process and it was great to see her compete and get a medal.”

The Cardinals finished with 21 points, good for 11th-place in Class 2A.

Cole and Hartley are two of the three seniors that exit the Clarinda program.