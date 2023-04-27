Caden Butt fired a 41 for medalist honors as the Clarinda boys golf team traveled to Red Oak Tuesday, April 25, and earned a 169-195 win.

Butt beat teammates Brevin Coston and Kort Neal by one stroke each. Karsten Beckel finished with a 44 to complete Clarinda’s team score.

The top four Cardinals were all better than Red Oak’s best, which were matching 46s from Cyrus Mensen and Sam Fields.

James McCall and Grant Turner made up the rest of the Clarinda lineup and both fired a 47.

It’s another road dual next for Clarinda as the Cardinals travel to Harlan Thursday.