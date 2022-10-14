A medal for Egbert; Fillies, Mustangs ninth at Hawk-10 meet

HARLAN — Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference medal at the conference cross country championships Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

Egbert finished 19th in 21 minutes, 21 seconds, in leading the Fillies to a ninth-place team finish. The Mustangs were also ninth, with Brandon McDowell leading the way.

The Shenandoah girls scored 260 points, beating Red Oak by 36 and St. Albert, who didn’t post a team score.

Egbert earned the next to last individual medal and ran well, according to head coach Grant Staats.

“(Egbert) was excellent,” Staats said. “I was super proud of her because she was a little uncomfortable in the first mile, but she adjusted, settled in and performed at a top level. It’s great to see her make those in-race adjustments. She’s developing mentally as an athlete.”

Lauryn Dukes was next for the Fillies, placing 54th in 25:09, followed by a 63rd-place showing from Rylynne Gammell in 27:27. Ayla Hart and Addy Leece were the final two scorers for the Fillies, with Hart 68th in 28:56 and Leece 69th in 29:06.

Emma Olson finished 71st in 30:06 and Mallory Dickerson 72nd in 30:19 to wrap up Shenandoah’s group.

“We have worked on moving up in competitions,” Staats said, “and to see them move up and stay tough through the entire race was great. Ayla broke her PR by two minutes and Addy was right there, too. They both broke 30 minutes, which was a huge goal for them. It’s great to see them moving up and challenging themselves.”

Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman was the individual champion, while the Glenwood girls claimed the conference crown.

The Mustangs were also ninth in the team race, scoring 256 points, 10 ahead of Creston and also beating Red Oak, who didn’t have enough athletes for a team score.

Brandon McDowell was the top athlete for the Mustangs, taking 44th in 18:56, beating his goal time of 19 minutes.

“I started a little slow, but got out pretty quick after that,” McDowell said. “The first hill was brutal, but overall it wasn’t too bad.”

Hunter Kellogg was Shenandoah’s second finisher, taking 50th in 19:12. Damien Little Thunder was 53rd in 19:30, Dalton Kellogg 54th in 19:33 and Davin Holste 55th in 19:54 to wrap up Shenandoah’s scoring.

Rafe Rodewald and Andrew Lawrence completed the field for the Mustangs, with Rodewald 69th in 20:58 and Lawrence 72nd in 21:30.

The Glenwood boys won the team title, while Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn was the individual champion.

Shenandoah hosts a Class 2A state qualifying meet Thursday, and Staats said it will be nice to be at home.

“We have a lot of inexperience on our team,” Staats said. “To get that meet at home adds a comfort level for them and it allows us to strategize a little better. We know we compete well there because it’s our course. Being able to practice there all year is a huge advantage to us and where we are as a program.”