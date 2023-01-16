A milestone and a championship for Ettleman at Weeping Water

Sidney junior Seth Ettleman earned his 100th career win and won the 120 pound title in leading Southwest Iowa to a fourth-place finish at the Weeping Water, Nebraska Tournament Friday, Jan. 13.

The Warriors scored 114.5 points, just 2.5 behind third-place Lincoln Christian. East Butler earned the title over the 12-team field with 176.5 points.

Ettleman’s milestone win came in his first match, a 19 second pin of Lincoln Christian’s Gabe Wagner. Ettleman wasn’t challenged in his final two matches either, beating Edwin Carey of Millard South by an 18-3 technical fall in the semifinals and then pinning Carson Whitesel of Neligh-Oakdale in 12 seconds in the final.

Gabe Johnson, Sam Daly and Brandon Orozco added runner-up finishes in their divisions for the Warriors.

Orozco was on the mat a total of just 40 seconds in quarterfinal and semifinal wins at 285 before losing by fall to Christian Harrifeld of Johnson County Central in the final.

Daly won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall before dropping the 220 pound final by fall to Evan Bryan-Aldrich of Palmyra.

Johnson was in a five-man round-robin bracket at 126 and won his first three matches easily with a first period fall and two second period technical falls. He then lost 5-0 to Reece Kocian of East Butler.

Kurt Speed finished third at 160 for Southwest Iowa. He pinned teammate Dylan Linkenhoker in the quarterfinals. Linkenhoker had himself a 3-2 day, although he couldn’t score any team points. Speed lost a 3-1 decision in a sudden victory period to Johnson County Central’s Terry Trew in the semifinals. Speed earned a pin and a 7-0 decision over East Butler’s Rocco Hageman to end his day.

The other eight Warriors in the field didn’t place. Flynt Bell and Wyatt Thompson earned two wins each at 145 and 285. Blake Schaaf, Landon Roof and Kolton Wilson all won one match on the day at 132, 170 and 195. Philip Gardner, Spencer Baier and Christian Mayer were unable to secure a win for the Warriors at 138, 152 and 182.

Southwest Iowa is home for the only time this season Tuesday, hosting a quad that also features Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Clarinda.