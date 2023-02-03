The Sidney basketball teams earned a non-conference road sweep, beating Southwest Valley Thursday, Feb. 2.

Both Sidney teams rallied in the final quarter earn the win. The Cowgirls outscored the Timberwolves 18-6 in the final period for a 60-51 win, while the Sidney boys overcame a 33-27 deficit entering the final quarter to win 46-40.

For the Sidney boys, the win brings their record back to .500 at 10-10 on the season, with just a Tuesday home game against East Mills remaining on the regular season schedule.

Braedon Godfread led the Cowboys with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Hensley and Taylor McFail also reached double figure scoring for the Cowboys, with Hensley scoring 13 points and adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and McFail ending the night with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Nik Peters contributed four points and five rebounds for the Cowboys and Kolt Payne scored two points and secured six rebounds.

The Sidney girls trailed 37-30 at halftime against the Timberwolves, but made a little progress in the third quarter and then won the game with a big fourth period.

Ava Osborn sank four 3-point shots and led the Cowgirls with 22 points. She added four steals and three rebounds.

The Sidney girls also had three athletes in double figures offensively. Kaden Payne added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Aunika Hayes contributed 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Avery Dowling added six points to go with six rebounds for Sidney and Emily Hutt finished the night with four points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The Sidney girls improved to 9-12 on the season and also host East Mills Tuesday before playing the Wolverines again Thursday to open regional play.