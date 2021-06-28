A pair of tough losses for Fillies at St. Albert

The Shenandoah Fillies finally got their games in at St. Albert Friday, June 25, but took two close losses to the Saintes.

This was the third time these games had been on the schedule with the first two not happening because of weather/field conditions. Start time was 10 a.m. Friday and the Saintes earned 3-1 and 4-3 victories.

The end of the second game came with some controversy. Macey Finlay came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs and the Fillies trailing 4-2. Finlay singled in to right field bringing in Lynnae Green and Brooklen Black, but Black was called out for interference on Green after she had crossed the plate.

Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said he was told by the umpires that Green was called for interference when, after scoring, she went to retrieve Finlay’s bat and the throw coming in from right field went over Green’s head, interfering with the catcher’s ability to make a play.

The hit was one of two for Finlay on the day and one of the 12 the Fillies had against two St. Albert pitchers as Shenandoah left 11 runners on base.

Sidda Rodewald led Shenandoah with three hits, a run scored and an RBI. Green ended with two hits and a run scored.