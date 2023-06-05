The Clarinda softball team split two games at the Atlantic Invitational Saturday, June 3.

The Cardinals lost to Carroll 7-5 and beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 10-8.

Clarinda jumped out to a 6-0 lead after 2 ½ innings against the Lynx, and then had to hold on as Abraham Lincoln scored five times in the sixth.

Presley Jobe and Brynn Isaacson both homered for the Cardinals. Those two, Jerzee Knight and Andi Woods all had two hits, including a triple from Knight, with Jobe, Isaacson and Lylly Merrill all driving in two runs. Jobe scored three times while Knight and Isaacson scored twice.

Ryplee Sunderman added two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI for the Cardinals.

Addison Wagoner pitched all six innings for Clarinda, striking out two. She was charged with eight earned runs while walking eight and giving up five hits.

Carroll scored five of its seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take control of the game.

Seven different athletes had a single hit for the Cardinals. Kaylah Degase doubled for Clarinda’s only extra-base hit.

Janessa Woolsey drove in four runs for the Cardinals. Sunderman added a hit and an RBI. Isaacson scored twice.

Andi Woods pitched all six innings for the Cardinals, striking out six, while giving up 14 hits and seven earned runs.

Clarinda ended the day with a 7-4 record. St. Albert comes to town Monday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader.