The Shenandoah girls tennis team dropped a 6-3 decision at home against Abraham Lincoln on Thursday, April 6.

All three of Shenandoah’s wins came by an 8-0 score and all were at the bottom of the lineup. Auri Trowbridge beat Zoe Mendoza at No. 5 singles, Gabi Jacobs defeated Molly Romano at No. 6 singles and the team of Jacobs and Abby Martin beat Romano and Ella Schmitz at No. 3 doubles.

Shenandoah’s top doubles team of Paige Gleason and Emma Olson went to a tiebreak before losing in their match as Jeena Carle and Tegan Tindall earned the 9-8 win, going 7-3 in the tiebreak.

Trowbridge and Brooke Hays lost 8-4 to Kylie Hansen and Ella Boes at No. 2 doubles.

The Lynx won at the top four singles positions with Gleason falling 8-2 to Carle at the top spot. Olson lost 8-4 to Hansen at No. 2, Hays dropped an 8-4 decision to Boes at No. 3 and Martin fell 8-5 to Tindall at No. 4.

The Fillies are back on the court Monday with a Hawkeye 10 Conference road dual against Atlantic.