The Shenandoah Fillies overcame an early deficit to score nine runs over a span of three innings, beating Stanton 9-3, Friday, July 10.
The win concluded Shenandoah’s regular season at 12-5.
With the Fillies trailing 2-0, Claire Adkins led off the third inning with a double and scored on Delanie Voshell’s single. A walk and an error followed, and then Natalie Gilbert drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Courtnee Griffin did the same two batters later.
A single and two errors led to a Shenandoah run in the fourth inning. Nichole Gilbert followed with a two-out double to add a run and give the Fillies a 5-2 lead.
The final four runs came on two hits in the fifth. Macee Blank singled, Sidda Rodewald walked and then Adkins walked, loading the bases with two outs. An error by Stanton’s center fielder allowed two runs to score. Lydia Morales followed with a double to score two more.
Stanton added a run in the sixth inning for the final margin.
Voshell went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, giving up four hits, one walk and three earned runs. She struck out seven.
Blank and Adkins led the Fillies’ nine-hit effort with two hits each. Morales drove in two runs.
Stanton’s pitcher, Brooklyn Adams, also led the offense with two hits. The Viqueens wrapped up the regular season with a 6-9 record.
