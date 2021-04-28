After 30 years, Larsen resigns as Sidney AD

Besides the change to more of the job being done digitally, Larsen said the hiring of officials is probably the biggest difference to what the job as athletic director looks like now compared to what it looked like when he started.

“It used to be you had a guy and his partner and they would schedule their own games,” Larsen said. “Now you call one guy and he has 50 officials and assigns officials to you. It’s easier from the AD perspective, but now you have no idea who’s coming.”

He said as far as working with the kids, though, it hasn’t changed a whole lot.

Another big change Larsen has seen over 30 years has been the change of the Corner Conference, which Sidney calls home.

The conference had 10 or more teams in it for most sports for the first 20 years of his time, but that has continued to drop over the years with schools merging together or with other schools, or schools either closing or not fielding high school sports any longer. Larsen said there are some definite positives and negatives of being in a small conference, but for the most part, he likes it.