After 30 years, Larsen resigns as Sidney AD

When the school year ends next month at Sidney High School it will mark the end for Kent Larsen, who has resigned as the school’s athletic director, a position he has held for 30 years, effective the end of the school year.
Larsen will continue to teach high school business classes in the district and will continue as head boys basketball coach and assistant volleyball coach. Larsen has also resigned from his position as head softball coach, a position he held for 13 seasons. Dustin Sheldon has taken over as the head softball coach.
Larsen said it was simply time to start giving some things up.
“It was just wearing on me physically,” Larsen said. “I was teaching all day and then coaching and all the athletic director stuff. I’m fortunate I teach business classes, so I’m not hands-on teaching lecture-wise and can do some of my AD stuff while the kids are working during the day.”
Larsen said bringing in someone new will also give the district a chance to catch up to other schools when it comes to a social media and online presence.
“Everything is going more digital,” Larsen said, “and keeping track of everything out there is tough. It’s time for someone with more experience in that to take over.”
Larsen and wife Dyan, who also teaches in the district, aren’t sure how many more years they’ll continue to teach and are looking at what they may do next whenever they decide to be done.
Larsen has been teaching the entire time he has been athletic director. He’s been involved with the boys basketball program the whole time as well, the last 24 of those years as head coach. He’s won over 300 games in his time as Cowboy head coach, a milestone he reached in January of 2019.
He has been head softball coach for 13 years and spent 13 years as head baseball coach before that. He started as an assistant volleyball coach about the time his oldest daughter, Lexy, started in high school. He said he was also an assistant golf coach for one year quite some time ago. He said it’s been nice to have that one season off as a coach.
Larsen said it’s been a great 30 years as the district’s athletic director and a lot of the school sports successes have a lot to do with the district’s great coaches.
“A lot of our coaches have been here for a long time,” Larsen said. “They have been a joy to work with. I haven’t had many issues with coaches over the years. We have always had quality people running our programs. We have also had some good athletes come through and have been able to challenge for conference championships.”
Larsen said the highlight of his tenure as athletic director was probably the state volleyball title in 2019. He also mentioned the move to the current school and gym, which happened about 20 years ago.
He added current construction projects, which include a new full-size practice gym in the high school addition, and the football field renovations should be huge for the district’s teams.
The volleyball state championship was a great finish to an incredible stretch of success for Sidney girls sports, a run which saw them win about every conference championship. That run also coincided with Larsen’s daughters, Lexy and Olivia, going through high school.
“That success was a long time building,” Larsen said. “I coached my oldest when she was in teeball and coached that group all the way through her senior year. It was the same thing with Olivia’s group. It was the same with basketball, starting them in third or fourth grade. I jumped into volleyball when Lexy was a fourth grader and coached her all the way through.”
He emphasized that work in the youth programs was huge, not just for his two daughters, but for the classes all around them that all put in a lot of work to make themselves successful.
His youngest daughter Olivia was the setter on the state championship team and was named the Class 1A Player of the Year after the season. Larsen said maybe his biggest regret was not enjoying all of that success more, from a dad’s perspective.
“I was always being the coach and looking forward to the next game,” Larsen said, “and I never really slowed down and enjoyed it. It was unbelievable to see their hard work pay off, though. That whole group would play in the summer and play in the winter. They put in a lot of time.”
Besides the change to more of the job being done digitally, Larsen said the hiring of officials is probably the biggest difference to what the job as athletic director looks like now compared to what it looked like when he started.
“It used to be you had a guy and his partner and they would schedule their own games,” Larsen said. “Now you call one guy and he has 50 officials and assigns officials to you. It’s easier from the AD perspective, but now you have no idea who’s coming.”
He said as far as working with the kids, though, it hasn’t changed a whole lot.
Another big change Larsen has seen over 30 years has been the change of the Corner Conference, which Sidney calls home.
The conference had 10 or more teams in it for most sports for the first 20 years of his time, but that has continued to drop over the years with schools merging together or with other schools, or schools either closing or not fielding high school sports any longer. Larsen said there are some definite positives and negatives of being in a small conference, but for the most part, he likes it.
“You can go out and schedule a lot of non-conference games,” Larsen said, “where you can challenge yourself or if you don’t have a very good team you can schedule some games that will be more competitive. We have been fortunate in finding non-conference games and haven’t had to drive very far.”
He adds one bad part of having a small conference is the lack of numbers hurts the conference tournaments they have in many sports.
Larsen said overall it’s been a good run as athletic director at Sidney, and finds it hard to believe he’s been doing it for as long as he has.
“It went fast,” Larsen said. “It seems like just yesterday I was in my first year here. It has flown by. I have been treated well and the community has been very supportive. It’s been a fun 30 years.”