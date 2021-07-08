AHSTW edges Cowboys

Cole Stenzel homered, but the Sidney Cowboys couldn’t quite find enough offense in a 6-4 loss to AHSTW Monday, July 5, in the regular season home finale for the Cowboys.

AHSTW led 3-0 after three innings. The Cowboys scored their first run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to draw within 4-3. The Vikings scored twice in the seventh, which were needed runs with Sidney adding a run in the home seventh.

Sidney had just four hits, but three went for extra bases. Brexton Roberts tripled and drove in a run and Leighton Whipple doubled, stole two bases and scored twice. Stenzel finished with two RBIs. Braedon Godfread had the other Sidney hit.

Garett Phillips started on the mound for Sidney and struck out four over 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three walks and four earned runs. Gabe Johnson recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning before Whipple pitched the final two frames, striking out three, but giving up two hits, a walk and two earned runs.

Sidney fell to 11-8 with the loss while AHSTW improved to 6-12.