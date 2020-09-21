AHSTW pulls away from Cowboy football in second half

AHSTW scored 20 consecutive points in the second half to pull away for a 48-22 win over Sidney football, Friday, Sept. 18.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Class A District 9. In the six team district, the Cowboys are the only team at 0-2 after two weeks of play.

Tyler Hensley scored all three Cowboy touchdowns. His first came with just 1:19 left in the first half and along with a successful two point try brought the Cowboys within 14-8.

AHSTW would answer with a long touchdown just before half for a 20-8 lead at the break.

Hensley excited the home crowd right out of the halftime break with a 65 yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Cowboys were within 20-14.

AHSTW scored the next three touchdowns, however, before Hensley worked into the end zone again in the fourth quarter.

Sidney tried an onside kick trailing 40-22, but it failed and AHSTW took advantage of the short field for one final score.

Hensley finished with 106 yards and the three scores to lead Sidney’s offense.

Cowboy quarterback Matthew Benedict completed 8 of 14 passes for 40 yards.