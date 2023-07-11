Three Sidney Cowboys and two Essex Trojans have been named to the Corner Conference’s All-Conference Baseball Teams, released Tuesday, July 11, by the conference.

Sidney’s Seth Ettleman and Gabe Johnson were named to the conference’s second team while teammate Michael Hensley was an honorable mention selection.

Kaden Buick of Essex was named to the second team and Tony Racine was an honorable mention pick.

Fremont-Mills, Stanton and East Mills received all of the first team selections. Fremont-Mills picks were Braden Turpin, Kyler Owen, Tyler Johnson and Brady Owen. Stanton selections were Jacob Martin, Nolan Grebin and Josh Martin. East Mills had Lincoln Palmer, Mason Crouse and Zach Thornburg named to the first team.

Ettleman was the second team’s utility pick while Johnson was selected as an infielder. Johnson batted .279 with two doubles, 16 runs scored and 13 RBIs. He also pitched 21 1/3 innings for the Cowboys with a 7.88 ERA and 25 strikeouts. Ettleman threw 31 2/3 innings for Sidney with 34 strikeouts and an 11.05 ERA. He hit .194 for the season with one double, 15 runs scored and 10 RBIs.

Buick was named the second team catcher. He batted .269 for the Trojans with one double, four runs scored and four RBIs. He also pitched a team-hit 23 1/3 innings for the Trojans with 17 strikeouts and a 9.90 ERA.

The other second team selections were Gavin Ford, Brody Holmes and Dylan Reynolds of Stanton; Bode Wyman and Zane Johnson of Griswold; Fremont-Mills’ Ike Lemonds; and East Mills’ Payton Embree.

Hensley and Racine were two of six honorable mention selections by the conference.

Hensley was a .269 hitter for Sidney with seven doubles and three triples. He scored 19 runs and drove in 11. He pitched a team-high 33 1/3 innings with 29 strikeouts and a 5.67 ERA.

Racine struck out 33 batters in 16 2/3 innings. He finished with an 11.76 ERA. At bat, he finished with a .194 batting average, four runs scored and three RBIs.

The other honorable mention selections were J.T. Mahaney and Landon Baker of Fremont-Mills; Stanton’s Kywin Tibben; and Sylas Allen of East Mills.