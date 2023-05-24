The Clarinda softball team managed just one base runner and couldn’t contain Glenwood’s bats in a 14-0 Ram win Tuesday, May 23, in Clarinda’s season opener.

The first game with Brad Knight as head coach was one the Cardinals will try to forget quickly as Clarinda’s only base runner all game was Presley Jobe, who reached on an error in the fourth inning.

Glenwood’s Allison Koontz threw four no-hit innings, striking out six.

Meanwhile, the Glenwood bats scored 14 runs on 10 hits, much of that coming against Clarinda starting pitcher Addison Wagoner, who gave up the 10 hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. She struck out two. Lylly Merrill came on and got the final out of the fourth. Every Ram starter reached base safely at least once and scored at least one run.

The game was called after the fourth inning because of the run-rule.

Clarinda continues Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday at Shenandoah.