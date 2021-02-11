Amend shoots Griswold past Trojans

Griswold’s Jayden Amend made nine 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Griswold’s 68-37 win over Essex Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Tigers led 31-5 at halftime in a preview of the first round district game the two teams will play each other in Friday at the same location.
Tucker Hadden returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with an injury and joined Johnny Resh in leading the Trojans with nine points each.
Hadden finished the game with nine rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots while Resh ended with six rebounds.
Nash English added eight points for the Trojans while Tony Racine ended with four. Preston Driskell and Skylar Hall scored two points each. Jacob Robinette, Philip Franks and Kaden Peeler all had one.
Franks collected eight rebounds, Racine ended with five while English and Robinette finished with four each. Hall stole the ball three times.
The Trojans fell to 2-19 to end the regular season, 0-11 in the Corner Conference.
Girls Game
The Essex Trojanettes finished the regular season with a 62-54 loss at Griswold Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Elise Dailey nearly put together a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots as the Trojanettes were unsuccessful in securing their first Corner Conference win of the season.
The Trojanettes end the regular season at 4-14 overall and 0-10 in the conference. They’ll meet conference foe East Mills Thursday at Malvern to open regional play.
Griswold led 13-11 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 28-21 at halftime. The second half was nearly even with the Tigers leading 43-35 after three periods.
Coming off a 29 point performance the night before, Emma Barrett put in 11 points off the bench for the Trojanettes, and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sami York also reached double figures with 10 points while adding four rebounds.
Brianne Johnson added six points and six rebounds for Essex. Riley Jensen finished with five points, six rebounds and three assists.
Olivia Baker and Brooke Burns added four points each for Essex while Cindy Swain finished with two. Baker collected five rebounds and Swain finished with three.
Brenna Rossell led four Tigers in double figures with 20 points as they finished regular season play at 5-14 overall and 3-7 in the conference.