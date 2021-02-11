Amend shoots Griswold past Trojans

Griswold’s Jayden Amend made nine 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Griswold’s 68-37 win over Essex Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Tigers led 31-5 at halftime in a preview of the first round district game the two teams will play each other in Friday at the same location.

Tucker Hadden returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with an injury and joined Johnny Resh in leading the Trojans with nine points each.

Hadden finished the game with nine rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots while Resh ended with six rebounds.

Nash English added eight points for the Trojans while Tony Racine ended with four. Preston Driskell and Skylar Hall scored two points each. Jacob Robinette, Philip Franks and Kaden Peeler all had one.

Franks collected eight rebounds, Racine ended with five while English and Robinette finished with four each. Hall stole the ball three times.

The Trojans fell to 2-19 to end the regular season, 0-11 in the Corner Conference.

Girls Game

The Essex Trojanettes finished the regular season with a 62-54 loss at Griswold Tuesday, Feb. 9.