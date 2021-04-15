Another close loss for Fillies tennis

For the third time in four duals this season, the Shenandoah Fillies tennis team lost by a 5-4 score.

This loss was to St. Albert Tuesday, April 13, at Shenandoah’s Welch Courts.

St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet beat Shenandoah’s Emma Olson in a tiebreak at number 5 singles. The tiebreak went 7-4 in Bohnet’s favor, giving the St. Albert freshman a 9-8 win.

The Fillies and Saintes split the six singles matches.

Jessica Sun, Paige Gleason and Vesta Bopp earned the singles wins for Shenandoah. Bopp’s win was easiest, an 8-1 triumph over Lily Barnes at number 6. Sun beat Landry Miller 8-4 at number 1 and Gleason earned an 8-6 win over Anna Schewe at number 4.

Shenandoah’s Libby Ehlers took an 8-0 loss to Allison Narmi at 2. St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi beat Erin Baldwin 8-5 at number 3.

Shenandoah’s only win in doubles came at number 3 with Gleason and Olson beating Bohnet and Barnes 8-5.

St. Albert’s top two players, Miller and Allison Narmi, beat Sun and Baldwin 8-4 at number 1 doubles. Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough lost 8-1 to Alexis Narmi and Schewe at number 2 doubles.

The loss dropped Shenandoah to 0-4 in dual play this season, three of those losses have come by 5-4 margins.