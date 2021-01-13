Another double-double for York in Trojanette loss

Sami York finished with a double-double for the second straight game, but the Essex Trojanettes couldn’t catch Diagonal in a 57-45 loss Monday, Jan. 11, at Essex High School.
With leading scorer and rebounder Elise Dailey out of the lineup for the second straight game, York scored 10 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, but Essex fell to 2-6 on the season.
Diagonal took the lead early with a 19-12 opening period in helping the Maroonettes to improve to 3-8 on the season.
Essex trailed 29-24 at halftime and 42-32 after the third quarter.
Brooke Burns added nine points, four assists and three rebounds for the Trojanettes. Riley Jensen finished with eight points and six boards.
Desi Glasgo also ended with eight points for Essex while Brianne Johnson and Olivia Baker had four each. Baker secured eight rebounds.
Emma Barrett wrapped up the scoring effort for Essex with two points, four rebounds and three steals.
Essex travels to Fremont-Mills Tuesday and then looks ahead to next week’s Corner Conference Tournament.
Boys Game
Essex freshman Tony Racine finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, but Essex’s late push fell short in a 55-46 home loss to Diagonal Monday, Jan. 11.
The Trojans trailed 21-11 after the first quarter, 40-25 at halftime and 49-34 after three quarters, but pushed late to bring the final tally a little closer.
Essex fell to 1-8 while Diagonal improved to 2-7.
Caleb Hubbard and Will Strange both had double-doubles to lead the Maroons.
Nash English, Johnny Resh and Tucker Hadden scored eight points each for the Trojans. English added five rebounds while Resh finished with four rebounds and three assists.
Kaden Peeler came off the bench to score four points for the Trojans and Skylar Hall returned to the lineup and put in two points. Jacob Robinette finished with three rebounds.
Essex travels to Fremont-Mills Tuesday and Clarinda Academy Friday.