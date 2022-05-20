Another medal for Benedict; Peters enjoys first state experience

DES MOINES – Sidney senior Matthew Benedict earned his second straight state medal in the high jump while sophomore Lilly Peters made her first appearance at the state track and field championships Friday, May 20, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Benedict cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, to finish sixth in the Class 1A field. Peters was 14th in the discus with a best throw of 102-5. The pair were Sidney’s two representatives at this year’s state meet.

“To get kids here is always exciting,” Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said, “and it was a great experience for both of them. Matthew’s number one goal (all season) was to get here and medal. He’s a Drake Relays qualifier and a medalist last year and his goal was state or bust. Lilly got here as a sophomore and threw her best at (the state qualifying meet). Here she threw one of her top three or four throws of the year. It’s a great springboard for Lilly and a great culmination for Matthew.”

After placing third in the high jump last year, Benedict said he was hoping for a little closer to that, but was proud of his day.

“It was a really fun and a good experience,” Benedict said. “I’m glad my last high school track meet was at the blue oval.”

Benedict needed two attempts to clear both of the first two heights at 5-10 and 6-0 before clearing 6-2 on his first try. He went out at 6-4, a height that was cleared by just three athletes. New London’s Kade Benjamin won the title at 6-7.

Benedict was also one of three Corner Conference athletes to medal in the event. Jake Malcom of Fremont-Mills and Jack Roberts of Stanton also cleared 6-2, but failed at 6-4. The tiebreaker is any misses you had at earlier heights and when they happened and Malcom finished fifth and Roberts seventh.

Peters was in the second of two flights, so she watched the first half of the field compete before getting her chance. After a foul on her first throw, her second throw was her final mark at 102-5. She threw 96-5 on her third and final attempt. She missed a spot in the finals, which goes to the top eight athletes after three throws, by eight feet, four inches.

“I was hoping for around 110,” Peters said, “but I was pretty nervous. It was really exciting to experience everything. It was scary and nerve wracking, but it was worth it.”

A video interview with Peters and Benedict is below.

“When (Lilly) is relaxed she has the tools and the ability to throw,” Sears said. “She’ll learn to get rid of the nerves in the competitions and this is part of it. She works hard and deserves this.”

Audi Crooks of Bishop Garrigan, who also won the shot put title Thursday, threw 131-5 to win the discus title.

Sears said having an athlete like Benedict has been great.

“He was potentially a four-time state qualifier if you take covid out of the mix,” Sears said. “Those four-time qualifiers don’t come around very often. You enjoy them and then you use them as a catalyst for the young kids. There will be high jumpers who want to be like Matthew Benedict and that will help the program.”