Shenandoah junior Andrew Lawrence beat the Hawkeye 10 Conference singles champion, one of three Mustang match wins on the day in a 6-3 loss against a Lewis Central team that won the conference tournament earlier in the week.

Lawrence came back from a 7-4 deficit against Christian Jensen in the No. 1 singles match to earn a 10-8 victory.

“Andrew decided to change up the strategy,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said, “attack the backhand and move in for a volley or overhead shot. His biggest advantage was the ability to get hard hit balls back and force Jensen to hit one more shot.”

Lawrence’s win came two days after he beat conference runner-up Carson Seuntjens of Denison Tuesday.

Lawrence also won his doubles match, teaming up with Teagan Brunk for the first time to beat Jensen and Bryson Jensen 10-6 at No. 2 doubles.

“Both squads mixed up their doubles lineups and it made for some interesting challenges,” Daoust said. “Andrew and Teagan paired their singles wins and beat their counterparts as a doubles team. It was great to see Teagan rise his play. They were smart with their play for sure.”

Brunk also beat Bryson Jensen at No. 6 singles 10-6.

The rest of the wins went to Lewis Central although none were easy. Shenandoah’s Dylan Gray opened up a 4-0 lead on Payton Fort at No. 2 singles, but lost 10-5. Lucas Sun lost 10-7 to Drew White at No. 3. Seth Zwickel dropped an 11-9 decision to Broedy Johnson at No. 4 and Drew Morelock fell 10-4 to Colby Souther at No. 5.

Daoust put Gray and Zwickel together at No. 1 doubles and they battled Fort and Souther to a 10-7 score. Sun and Morelock lost 10-3 to White and Johnson at No. 3.

The Mustangs open postseason play Monday with individual districts in Red Oak.