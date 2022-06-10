Another tough, close loss for Mustang baseball

The Shenandoah Mustangs lost their second extra inning game of the week, while the Fillies also fell at Creston Thursday, July 9.

Creston baseball scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to beat Shenandoah 5-4 while Shenandoah softball scored all three of its runs in the final frame in a 7-3 loss.

In the baseball game, the Mustangs scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead and then added a run in the sixth to lead 4-2. Creston, however, scored a run in the sixth, another in the seventh to tie the game and then one in the eighth to walk off a winner.

Jade Spangler pitched until he reached the 110-pitch limit and lasted 7 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, four walks and four runs, one earned, while striking out four. Logan Twyman came on in relief and gave up the winning run, walking three.

Hunter Dukes and Dalton Athen led the Mustang bats with two hits each. Athen scored a run and Dukes drove one in and stole three bases. Cole Scamman had a hit and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Logan Dickerson and Gage Herron both had a hit and a run scored for the Mustangs, who fell to 1-9 on the season and 0-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

In the softball game, Shenandoah trailed 7-0 after four innings, but was able to keep the conference-leading Panthers off the scoreboard from there. All three Shenandoah runs in the seventh came with two outs.

The Fillies had 10 hits for the game against two Creston pitchers. Caroline Rogers led the team with three while adding an RBI. Jenna Burdorf and Sara Morales added two hits each with Burdorf scoring a run. Lynnae Green doubled in two runs in the final frame and came around to score.

Peyton Athen came on in relief in the circle and threw two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and two walks. Burdorf struck out three in the first four innings, giving up six hits, three walks and seven runs, four earned.

The Fillies fell to 5-7 on the season, 2-5 in conference play.

The softball team is back on the field Friday at Clarinda while baseball plays again at home Saturday against Sidney.