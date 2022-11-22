Area coaches sound off on shot clock

The girls basketball season is underway for some teams. For the rest, as well as all area boys teams in the state, the season opener is coming soon and the biggest change for all teams this season is the addition of the shot clock.

It will be impossible to miss for fans attending games this season, with it being installed on top of the backboard on both ends.

Jon Weinrich is in his 15th season as head girls basketball coach at Shenandoah and said the addition is good for the game, but doesn’t feel it will affect his team much.

“We haven’t experienced it a ton,” Weinrich said, “but teams that hold the ball for two or three minutes isn’t what the game is supposed to be. We typically like to play fast, so I don’t anticipate it will hurt us. We’ll need to handle the press, as it probably encourages teams to press a little more.”

Weinrich added the addition of the shot clock, which will be set at 35 seconds, could help his team defensively as they’ll be attempting to make opposing teams work for a good shot offensively.

Ray Liles is the co-head coach of the Essex boys basketball team and he feels this will increase tempo for a lot of teams, resulting in more points.

“I think you’ll see a lot more teams pressing just to try and waste some of the shot clock,” Liles said. “I think the new shot clock rule will be beneficial to our style of play because we want to get out and play fast and try to slow other teams down.”

Weinrich is also the activities director at Shenandoah and said the shot clock operator will be able to come to practice to train and they have a couple scrimmages as well.

“I’m very thankful (Shenandoah Superintendent) Dr. (Kerri) Nelson and our school board were very supportive helping us financially,” Weinrich said. “Our building and grounds staff installed them and did a terrific job. They did it over family week when no one was in the gym, so it worked out incredibly well.”

Shenandoah opens its home basketball season Tuesday, Nov. 29, against Southwest Valley, while Essex’s home opener is Monday, Nov. 28, against Hamburg.