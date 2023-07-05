Sedalia’s bats produced nine runs between the fifth and sixth innings, in an 11-1 win over the Clarinda A’s Monday, July 3.

It was a free night and Clarinda’s Independence Day fireworks followed the game, but it was the Bombers who stole the show. The top four bats in the order combined for nine hits, five runs scored and seven RBIs and Bomber pitcher Grant Burson pitched seven strong innings to earn the win.

A’s starting pitcher Justin Moore shut out the Bombers for the first four innings, but then gave up three runs in the fifth. Ben Zehr came on in relief and didn’t get an out before being replaced by Brock Wallace, who ended up pitching two full innings. Wallace and Zehr combined to give up seven walks and seven runs.

Sedalia added a run in the seventh and another in the ninth for the final margin.

Clarinda’s only run came in the fourth. Cole Warehime tripled with one out and then scored on a Junior Barajas single, giving the A’s a 1-0 lead.

Barajas had two of the five Clarinda hits. Warehime, Terrick Thompson and Coard Darrinski added one hit each.

The A’s fell to 21-10 overall and 18-10 in the MINK League with the loss. The next nine are on the road starting Wednesday at St. Joseph. The A’s aren’t home again until Monday, July 17, when they’ll play five of their final seven at home.