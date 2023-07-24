The Clarinda A’s hopes of earning the top seed in the MINK League playoffs ended Friday, July 21, with a 4-3 home loss to Des Moines.

The Peak Prospects scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to earn the win. The Clarinda loss, coupled with a St. Joseph win, clinched the North Division title for the Mustangs and locked the A’s into the North’s No. 2 seed in the MINK League Playoffs.

After giving up a pair of runs in the first inning, the A’s tied the game in the second frame and then scored a run in the fifth to take the lead. Des Moines tied the game in the sixth and then won it in the ninth.

Anthony Pomilia had two hits, a run scored and an RBI to lead Clarinda’s offense. Cole Warehime added a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Terrick Thompson also scored a run while Cord Darrinski drove one in for the A’s.

Brock Wallace and Colby Royal combined to do the pitching for the A’s, but full stats for them weren’t immediately available.