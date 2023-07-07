The Clarinda A’s rallied late to force extra innings Thursday, July 6, in St. Joseph, but the Mustangs pushed a run across in the 12th for a 7-6 win.

The A’s couldn’t get anything going offensively in extra innings. A runner is placed on second starting in the 11th and the A’s bunted him over to third to start the 11th and 12th frames, but couldn’t bring him in.

The Mustangs came through with a two-out single in the home 12th to bring in the winning run and retake the MINK League’s best record back from the A’s.

Clarinda scored twice in the eighth and then twice more in the ninth to tie the game.

The A’s loaded the bases without an out in the eighth. After a pair of strikeouts, Joey Little came through with a two-run single to cut St. Joseph’s lead to 6-4.

A pair of two-out hits tied the game in the ninth. Anthony Pomilia drove in a run with a double and then scored on Junior Barajas’ single.

The four runs in the final two regulation innings were Clarinda’s first since the opening at-bat when Coard Darrinski gave the A’s the early lead on a sacrifice fly. A passed ball scored Pomilia for a 2-0 lead.

St. Joseph took the lead with a four-run third inning. The Mustangs added single runs in the sixth and seventh to lead 6-2.

Pomilia led Clarinda’s attack with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI. He also walked twice. Barajas, Cole Warehime and Gavin Long added two hits each.

Charlie Horne was charged with four runs, three earned, over five innings in the start on the mound for Clarinda. He struck out two, as did Brock Wallace, who pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up five hits and two earned runs. Luke Rodenberg came on in the eighth to record the final out and ended up finishing the game for the A’s, giving up just one hit, three walks and the winning run. He struck out two.

The loss drops the A’s to 22-11 overall and 19-11 in the MINK League, ½ game behind the Mustangs. The A’s travel to Carroll Friday and Saturday.